A motorcyclist was seriously injured in the collision. Kantonspolizei Thurgau

A turning maneuver on a winding road in Fischingen TG almost ended fatally for a motorcyclist. The 28-year-old crashed into a car parked across the road and suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver has now been convicted by summary penalty order.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 84-year-old car driver caused a serious motorcycle accident in Fischingen TG during a turning maneuver.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and had to undergo several operations.

The public prosecutor's office in Frauenfeld convicted the car driver of negligent grievous bodily harm. Show more

A serious traffic accident in Fischingen is now the subject of legal proceedings. As reported by the "Thurgauer Zeitung" newspaper, an 84-year-old driver was convicted by summary penalty order for causing grievous bodily harm through negligence.

The accident occurred in the summer of 2025 on the Murgstrasse between Fischingen and Mühlrüti. According to the penalty order, the man was driving his BMW and kept an eye out for deer while driving. As he did not spot any animals, he decided to make a U-turn.

At the same time, a 28-year-old motorcyclist approached from the direction of Fischingen. According to the investigation, he noticed the vehicle standing at right angles to the road too late on a right-hand bend. Visibility was restricted by bushes.

As the BMW was already almost perpendicular to the road, the motorcyclist was no longer able to take evasive action. The result was a violent collision.

The consequences were dramatic. The rider crashed to the ground and the motorcycle fell on top of him. According to the penalty order, the end of the left handlebar, including the brake lever, pierced the man's lower abdomen. The small intestine emerged from a hand-sized wound.

According to the public prosecutor, the accident could have been prevented

The 28-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be flown to hospital by Rega. There he underwent several operations. He was unable to work for several months.

According to the penalty order, the public prosecutor's office in Frauenfeld concluded that the accident could certainly have been prevented. The driver should have turned at a clearer place.

The 84-year-old received a conditional fine of 60 daily rates of CHF 350 each with a probationary period of two years. He was also sentenced to a fine of 4,000 francs.

In addition, there are procedural costs and compensation for the victim's lawyer. According to the newspaper, the total costs amount to more than 6,600 francs. The compensation of CHF 10,000 demanded by the motorcyclist must be settled in civil proceedings.