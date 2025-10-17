Two cars and a truck were involved in the accident. Kapo SG

A serious head-on collision occurred on the Bazenheid SG bypass on Friday lunchtime. Two cars collided, after which a truck drove into one of the vehicles. A 79-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to hospital by Rega.

A serious traffic accident paralyzed the Bazenheid SG bypass on Friday afternoon. Shortly before 11.30 a.m., there was a head-on collision between two cars between the Bräägg and Lütisburg junctions, which also involved a truck, according to the St. Gallen cantonal police.

According to the information available so far, a 20-year-old woman was driving on the H16 towards Lütisburg at the Bräägg junction and, for reasons that are still unclear, crossed into the oncoming lane. This resulted in a head-on collision with the oncoming car of a 79-year-old female driver. A following truck driver was apparently unable to brake in time and crashed into the older woman's vehicle.

The 79-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries. She had to be resuscitated at the scene and then flown to hospital by Rega. The 20-year-old woman presumed to have caused the accident sustained undetermined injuries and was hospitalized by the ambulance service. The lorry driver was uninjured.

Both cars were totaled and the truck sustained several thousand francs of damage. Several patrols and specialists from the St. Gallen cantonal police, the public prosecutor's office, rescue services, Rega as well as the Kirchberg-Lütisburg fire department and the road rescue service of the Wil region safety association were deployed.

The Bazenheid bypass remained closed while the accident was being investigated. Traffic was diverted; the route was impassable for heavy goods vehicles due to a weight restriction.

The accident site is located on a section of the H16 without centerline bollards, directly next to the Bräägg junction. The cause of the accident is being investigated under the direction of the St. Gallen public prosecutor's office.