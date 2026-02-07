In a residential area in Menziken, the private keeping of horses by a homeowner is causing controversy. (symbolic image) sda

A horse stable in the middle of a residential area is causing trouble in Menziken AG. Neighbors are objecting to the animals being kept, and the municipality has to re-examine the planning application due to a procedural error.

Lea Oetiker

In a residential area in Menziken, the private horse keeping of a homeowner is causing controversy. The woman has erected two mobile boxes for her horses on her property, with the consent of her immediate neighbors. As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper, the municipality initially saw no problem and approved the project in a simplified procedure. However, this decision was flawed.

As the municipality's building and planning department explains, the application should have been made public, as potential odor emissions are to be expected when keeping animals. The procedure is now being rescheduled: the planning application is once again open to the public and objections can be lodged until February 16.

The horse owner justifies her project with the special situation of one of her animals, which is in need of permanent care following severe colic.

Opponents criticize odour nuisance, among other things

Opponents from the neighborhood, on the other hand, criticize unpleasant smells, environmental problems and a possible reduction in the value of their properties. They also doubt that the horses are housed appropriately on the small plot of land.

The owner told the "Aargauer Zeitung" that she makes sure that her animals want for nothing: They have a shelter protected from the weather, access to water and food and enough space in the garden. She also walks the animals regularly.

It remains to be seen whether the municipality will approve the planning application again after the re-examination.