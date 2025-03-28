Construction continues at the Upper Valais Hospital Center in Brig. zvg

A completed parking garage cannot be used, plastering work is at a standstill - the new hospital building in Brig is being held up by legal delays and objections. The result: lost time, additional costs and a lot of frustration.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The parking garage at Brig Hospital is finished, but cannot be used due to ongoing complaints.

The dispute over the public awarding of plastering work is delaying further construction progress.

The hospital management warns of further years of delays due to legal hurdles. Show more

Despite construction work having been completed, the new parking garage at the Upper Valais Hospital Center in Brig has been empty for months. The reason: the cantonal building commission is refusing to grant permission for use, as although the building permit is legally valid, it is not yet legally binding due to ongoing appeals. A legally subtle but momentous difference.

Hugo Burgener, Director of the hospital center, expresses his frustration to the "Walliser Boten": "Additional and expensive temporary parking spaces have to be created. On the other hand, there is a lack of understanding among employees and the public that a completed underground car park cannot be used."

The hospital management lodged an appeal against the refusal with the State Council - without success. The case is now pending before the cantonal court. Burgener is concerned: "If this practice also applies to other parts of the building, it could delay the move-in date by years."

Further complaints are pending

In fact, complaints concerning the construction are still pending. They relate to noise pollution from the heliport and the shadows cast by new parts of the building. Even though previous appeals have been rejected by the Federal Supreme Court, these new proceedings could also be taken further - with potential years of delays.

But it is not only legal hurdles that are slowing down progress. There are also problems with the painting and plastering work: one contractor has lodged an appeal against the award decision. Although his offer was the cheapest, it did not meet all the formal requirements - in particular, the required reference objects were missing. As a result, his bid was excluded.

Building to be opened by 2028

Burgener confirms: "The non-award of the plastering work has a time impact on all upstream and downstream work - with a negative effect on the entire construction planning."

Despite everything, the hospital center hopes to be able to open the new building by the end of 2028 - provided that no further legal delays occur.