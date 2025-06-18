A 16-year-old has to answer pregnancy questions at Lucerne Cantonal Hospital. KEYSTONE

An erroneous entry in the patient app "Mein-Luks" throws a 16-year-old undergoing psychiatric treatment completely off balance - a shock with after-effects for mother and daughter.

A pregnancy questionnaire suddenly appears in the "My Luks" patient app of Lucerne Cantonal Hospital (Luks) for a 16-year-old patient undergoing psychiatric treatment - even though the girl is not pregnant. The incident causes great uncertainty for mother and daughter.

On May 30, during the Ascension weekend, the entry appears in the app. The wording is clear: "Your health, and that of your baby, is very important to us", the text reads. A shock for the already mentally distressed teenager.

"She was shocked and ashamed," the mother told the Luzerner Zeitung. Her daughter was completely thrown off track emotionally - and even asked whether a pregnancy test had been carried out without her knowledge. The memory of a blood test two weeks earlier at the family doctor's was enough to feed this fear. Out of concern and for reassurance, mother and daughter finally got a pregnancy test from the pharmacy - with a negative result.

App deletes questionnaire without comment

Particularly irritating: the questionnaire disappeared from the app again on June 2 - without comment. No message, no apology from the hospital. "All you could read was 'no news available'", the mother continued.

On request, the Lucerne Cantonal Hospital said: "We cannot understand the case, but we very much regret the situation described and the uncertainty of the patient and those around her." The hospital refuses to answer specific questions - including about automatic deletion after two weeks.

App already criticized in the past

This is not the first time that the "Mein-Luks" app has been criticized. Two years ago, our newspaper reported that laboratory results were published prematurely - even before a medical consultation had taken place. Since then, the automatic release has been adjusted. Patients can now decide for themselves when they want to view test results.

The app now has over 200,000 registered users. For the mother of those affected, one thing is clear: "There are certainly other cases that we don't know about because not everyone comes forward."