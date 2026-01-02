Hundreds of people are still on duty. AP

The identification of the victims of Crans-Montana is likely to take some time, explained the President of the Valais government on Friday morning. Mathias Reynard emphasized that the situation in the hospitals remains very tense.

The identification of the victims of the Crans-Montana fire has not yet been completed and could take several days.

Hospitals are still very busy and additional specialist staff are helping to care for the seriously injured.

The authorities are still not providing any information on the cause of the fire, but it is confirmed that the fire spread very quickly. Show more

The identification of the fatalities following the fire accident in Crans-Montana is likely to take some time. This was stated by Mathias Reynard, President of the Valais cantonal government, on Friday morning. At the same time, the situation in the hospitals remains very tense.

The number of victims remains unchanged. "Our teams are still on the front line", summarized Reynard on the RTS radio program in French-speaking Switzerland. The president of the cantonal government, who comes from Savièse VS, specified that the identification of the victims "will still take time" and that numerous injured people are still being treated.

The spokesperson for the Valais cantonal police also told Keystone-SDA on Friday morning that it may take days to identify the victims of the devastating fire. Many families are still in uncertainty.

Tense situation in hospitals

Reynard spoke of an "extremely tense" situation in the hospitals. "Some people who should have been off have come to work to support their colleagues," he said. Talks are also underway regarding the transfer of specialist skills in the medical field. In particular, this involves French specialists for severely burned patients who could come to Valais.

The President of the cantonal government also paid tribute to "the citizens and young people who saved lives in the first few minutes around the bar".

Reynard did not want to give any further details on the causes of the drama. However, he explained that the initial indications - in particular that the fire spread quickly and generally - had been confirmed. No new casualty figures have been released.