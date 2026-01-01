22.03 hrs

In some Swiss hospitals, other operations have had to be postponed due to the urgent treatment of the fire victims in Crans-Montana VS. For example, at the University Hospital and Children's Hospital in Zurich.

"However, the coordination between the various hospitals is working extremely well and they are supporting each other," said the University Hospital Zurich (UZH) in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency on Saturday. In the meantime, other Zurich hospitals have taken over patients and emergencies from UZH.

However, the UZH emergency department is open at all times and ready to accept additional and other patients. Intensive care beds are also available at all times.

Planned operations at Zurich Children's Hospital (Kispi) also have to be postponed, as reported by SRF. Five people injured in the fire are being treated at Kispi. They are all under the age of 18 and are in an induced coma. A double-digit number of operations are necessary for their treatment. More operating theaters would have to be opened for this.

Ten seriously burned patients were still being treated at Lausanne University Hospital on Saturday evening. A postponement of planned operations is currently being examined, said a spokesperson. A decision will be made over the course of the weekend. Operations at Geneva University Hospital have returned to normal, a spokeswoman confirmed. Three of the five injured people admitted after the fire disaster were taken abroad on Friday afternoon.