One week before the ESC final, there are still many hotel beds available in Basel and the surrounding area. The hosts have miscalculated. KEYSTONE

Despite the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest, many hotels in Basel and the surrounding area are not yet fully booked. The high prices and tough conditions for reservations are seen as the main reason.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite high expectations, hotel occupancy in Basel is only at 85% for the ESC week, which disappoints hoteliers who had expected a rush of guests like in Liverpool 2023.

High prices and restrictive booking conditions are the main reasons for the reluctance to book hotels. In addition, many Swiss visitors do not even need accommodation.

The hotel association had recommended moderate price increases, but not everyone complied, which has once again sparked discussions about Basel's hospitality during major events. Show more

Tickets for the ESC final were gone within minutes. The situation is different when it comes to accommodation.

The Basel government is expecting around 500,000 visitors for the Eurovision Song Contest, based on the experience from Liverpool in 2023. These forecasts raised high expectations among hoteliers in Basel and the surrounding area. But shortly before the start of the ESC week, disillusionment reigns: hotel occupancy is only 85%. Franz-Xaver Leonhardt, President of Hotellerie Suisse Region Basel, expresses his disappointment: "We thought we would be full to bursting", he tells SRF.

The situation is similar in neighboring regions of Germany, where only around 60 percent of hotel rooms are occupied. The initial sales figures for ESC tickets did not suggest that beds would remain free. Tickets for the live shows and previews were sold out shortly after they went on sale. Nevertheless, many hotel rooms remain unbooked, which is giving hoteliers pause for thought.

Felix Düster, deputy chairman of the Lörrach Hotel and Restaurant Association, points to the restrictive booking conditions of some hotels. During trade fairs in Basel, hotels are often well booked, but for the ESC, some demanded a minimum booking of five nights. "Perhaps the prices are also too high," admits Düster.

Prices are likely to fall soon

Franz-Xaver Leonhardt also notes the high accommodation prices and predicts that these will soon fall, which could lead to a higher booking rate. He expects the hotels to be full from the first semi-final on Tuesday.

The problem of sharply rising hotel prices during major events is nothing new in Basel. Prices were already the subject of discussion during Baselworld and Art Basel. The association recommended that hotels only increase prices moderately during the ESC in order not to damage Basel's image and to secure long-term turnover. A code of conduct was drawn up, but not everyone is adhering to it.

Swiss visitors do not stay in hotels

Another reason for the hotels not being fully booked is that 56 percent of tickets were bought by Swiss visitors. Because travel times are short in this country, many visitors do not need a hotel bed and instead use extra trains or stay overnight with friends.

Melisa Kaymaz, President of the Eurovision Club Switzerland, confirms: "In Switzerland, you always know someone you can spend the night with." She herself will be staying with a friend in Basel.

Despite the current situation, Franz-Xaver Leonhardt remains optimistic. He is convinced that the vacant rooms will soon be able to accommodate guests.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.