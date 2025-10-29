According to BAK Economics, winter business is likely to be strong again, even if the number of overnight stays only increases slightly. sda (Archivbild)

The Swiss hotel industry is starting the winter season optimistically, but is still struggling with a shortage of skilled staff. In Graubünden and Valais in particular, new ideas should help to close the staffing gaps.

In order to recruit staff, Graubünden is looking for new ways: a recruitment platform.

Young people from Spain and Argentina in particular are looking for work abroad. Show more

Winter is just around the corner - and with it the start of the ski season. According to BAK Economics, winter business is likely to be strong again, even if the number of overnight stays only increases slightly. However, the hotel industry is concerned about the continuing shortage of staff. In Graubünden and the Bernese Oberland, businesses are expecting a skills gap of around five percent, in Valais even up to ten percent.

Graubünden is using new methods to recruit staff: a recruitment platform based on the principle of a dating app is intended to help fill vacancies more quickly. Around 30 businesses from the hotel, catering and mountain railway industries are taking part in the pilot project, according toBlick.

Young people from Spain and Argentina in particular are looking for work abroad. However, they often have no relevant professional experience and no knowledge of German or English. Some staff gaps, for example in housekeeping, can be filled in this way. In the canton of Graubünden, there has also been an increase in young applicants from Germany. In western Switzerland, more and more people from France can be hired for a few months.

Hotels lure with additional services

Many hotels also offer additional benefits: discounted food, free spa or fitness offers, regular working hours, higher wages or accommodation. In order to remain efficient, some establishments pool their resources - for example, by having guests eat together in one hotel on certain evenings while other kitchens remain closed.

In the high-turnover weeks around Christmas, many hotels try to recruit additional local temporary staff. "Otherwise, the establishments miss out on important revenue," says hotelier Olivier Andenmatten, Co-President of the Valais Hoteliers' Association, to Blick. However, the shortage of skilled workers is driving up costs: Experienced chefs are now being paid up to ten percent more. In the Bernese Oberland, prices are likely to remain stable, while Graubünden and Valais are expecting slight increases.