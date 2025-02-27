When the emergency services arrived, the house in Staufen AG was fully engulfed in flames. sda

A house in Staufen AG burned down on Wednesday evening. Now a missing person has been found dead.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Wednesday evening, a residential building in Staufen AG caught fire.

One person has now been found dead and another person is missing.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing Show more

On Wednesday evening, a house caught fire in Staufen AG. According to the police, one person has now been found dead in the rubble. A second person is still missing.

The dead person has not yet been identified, said a media spokesperson for the Aargau cantonal police on request. The "Blick" had first reported on this. The work on site was ongoing. Initially, two residents of the house were missing.

100 firefighters in action

One member of the fire department was slightly injured during the extinguishing work, which lasted over five hours, according to the cantonal police. All that could be seen at the scene was a "field of rubble".

The fire was extinguished in the second half of the night. According to the police, there was immense material damage. There were also three snakes in the house. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The houses in the vicinity of the fire were temporarily evacuated. All residents remained unharmed. When the first emergency services arrived, the house was already fully engulfed in flames. The walls of the building, which was mainly made of wood, were in danger of collapsing, according to police reports.

Several reports of explosions and the fire were received by the cantonal emergency call center at 8.15 p.m. on Wednesday. Around 100 firefighters were deployed in the Neudörfli residential area.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing