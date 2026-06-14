In a total of 16 cantons, numerous issues are up for a vote, and elections are also taking place in three cantons. blue News keeps you up to date with our live ticker.

In the canton of Zurich, three housing initiatives are being put to a vote. (File photo)

No time? blue News summarizes for you Elections are being held today, Sunday, in several cantons, including Glarus, Graubünden, and Baselland.

In the canton of Zurich, three housing initiatives are on the ballot.

blue News will keep you updated in our live ticker.

It’s not just at the federal level that there’s a lot going on today. In 16 cantons, cantonal referendums are being put to a vote, and elections are taking place in three cantons.

Among the most closely watched decisions are the three housing initiatives in the canton of Zurich, as well as the landmark cantonal council by-election in Baselland, where SVP candidate Liechti is running against Green Party candidate Schoch.

In Graubünden, the Grand Council is being re-elected, with more than 520 candidates running for office—and in the canton of Glarus, the Cantonal Council is also being re-elected. blue News summarizes the most important cantonal results in its live ticker.