For years, the Zurich rock bar Neugasshof was the hub of a multi-million dollar drug trade. Owner Roland Gisler was convicted in 2021. Now he has been partially vindicated by the Federal Court.

The Neugasshof rocker bar in Zurich was a center for the trade in marijuana and hashish for years.

In 2017, the police carried out a raid in which the owner Roland Gisler and four other people were arrested. The bar was subsequently closed.

Gisler was convicted in 2021. However, he took the case all the way to the Federal Supreme Court, where he has now been partially vindicated. Show more

The Neugasshof rocker bar in Zurich's Kreis 5 district was a major transshipment point for marijuana and hashish for years. Customers came and went.

Red-light bosses once sent their women on the streets from here. Later, the Hells Angels had their regulars' table in the rocker bar, and motorcycle gangs from all over Europe came to visit.

In 2008, Roland Gisler, a well-known city milieu figure, took over the bar.

The drugs business

On the upper floor of the bar, there was a members' room that was only accessible with a badge and where the deals took place. Only selected buyers were given this. Anyone without a badge had to leave a drink and a tip of 2 francs.

The 2-franc deal is said to have earned waitresses around 300 francs a month in tips and the bar 60,000 francs in turnover.

But that came to an end on June 12, 2017. The police carried out a raid on that Monday morning. Five people were arrested, including the owner of Neugasshof, Roland Gisler. The bar was then closed by the commercial police. A notice on the door stated that entering the bar was prohibited and punishable by law.

434 kilos of marijuana and 25 kilos of hashish

Three years later, in March 2021, the trial took place. Gisler confessed to drug dealing.

Roland Gisler is accused of buying 434 kilos of marijuana and 25 kilos of hashish between 2013 and 2017. He sold most of this and made a profit of around CHF 760,000 on a turnover of CHF 3.3 million.

He must hand over this money. After deducting the sum of just under 660,000 francs that was found and confiscated, which will primarily be used to cover the costs of the proceedings of over half a million francs, a claim for compensation of 633,000 francs remains. In order to be able to collect this money, the court issued a land register freeze for the Neugasshof and blocked two of Gisler's company accounts.

The Zurich district court finally sentenced Gisler to 36 months' imprisonment and a fine of 75,000 francs for drug trafficking and other offenses such as illegal possession of weapons and depictions of violence.

But Gisler is not letting up. He took the case to the Zurich High Court in 2022. There, the judges sentenced him to an unconditional prison sentence of 48 months. The High Court also confirmed the fine of 300 daily rates of 250 francs (75,000 francs).

Federal Court passes a more lenient sentence

However, the Federal Supreme Court has now ruled again: The sentence was too harsh and must be partially reassessed.

The 60-year-old and his lawyer Valentin Landmann appealed to the Federal Supreme Court on various points. They demanded a reduction in the prison sentence. They argued, for example, that the state had now even approved various pilot trials with the controlled distribution of cannabis for recreational purposes and that the hemp on offer was heavily diluted with legal CBD hemp. However, they did not prevail in the Federal Supreme Court.

They were more successful on two other points: The Federal Court ruled that the individual sentence of seven months in prison for possession of an IS video showing an execution was too high.

Six months of this was included in the overall sentence handed down by the Supreme Court. Normally, a fine would be imposed for a first offender, which would be appropriate in Gisler's case. Although the 60-year-old had saved the video on his computer, he had not distributed it.

Contribution to legal costs was too high

Gisler also has to contribute less to the procedural costs of the appeal proceedings before the High Court than envisaged. The Zurich court had ordered him to pay three quarters of the costs of several tens of thousands of francs.

Too much, according to the Federal Supreme Court, especially as the accused had withdrawn his appeal ten months before the trial. This only took place because the public prosecutor's office once again stuck to its appeal. They demanded that the prison sentence be increased from three to six years.

According to lawyer Valentin Landmann, Roland Gisler, who has since returned to work as managing director of Neugasshof, is delighted with the partial success.