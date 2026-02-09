The Go Snow organization is trying to make ski camps popular again - and cheaper. Picture: Angelika Warmuth/dpa

88 francs for a whole ski camp - for the Römer family, that sounds almost too good to be true. The Go Snow association makes it possible. Managing Director Ole Rauch explains how - and why it's necessary.

In February, it's off to the slopes for many. This is also the case for the Römer family*. But this year they are quite astonished. Because the parents are only paying 88 francs for their daughter's school ski camp. For one week.

"A bargain", says father Römer to blue News. "I then asked why it was so cheap." The reason lies in a traditional Swiss wish that a child should be able to ski in Switzerland. And the Go Snow association has dedicated itself to this wish.

Ski camps have a long tradition

Go Snow is an initiative of the association "Schneesportinitiative Schweiz", which aims to promote snow sports activities in schools. It offers teachers easy-to-book, cost-effective and ready-made packages for snow sports camps and days, including transportation, accommodation, ski pass and rental equipment. However, skiing is not an inexpensive activity. How can such a concept work?

Ole Rauch is Managing Director of Go Snow. Picture: Go Snow

blue News asks Managing Director Ole Rauch. He first takes a look at the past. "Historically, ski camps experienced a boom after the Second World War. In the 1950s and 1960s, snow sports were heavily promoted by the state - also with the idea that young people should be 'fit for military service' in the mountains in winter. At the same time, this also served to promote tourism."

For a long time, ski camps were common in many cantons, sometimes even compulsory. Today, many are voluntary - especially in cantons such as Aargau and in parts of eastern Switzerland, such as Zurich, Thurgau and St. Gallen, says Rauch. There are often no longer any compulsory camps there, but in some cases there are two-week ski vacations. Nevertheless, many schools continue to organize voluntary camps. In the case of the Römer family, the compulsory school camp was organized as a ski camp.

Voluntary or compulsory: that decides the price

The big difference lies in the costs. Rauch says: "In voluntary camps, the municipality or school often only covers a small part. This means that a camp can cost parents up to 350 francs per child." As participation is voluntary, schools are allowed to pass on more of the costs to the parents.

The situation is different in cantons where snow sports camps take place during compulsory school hours - for example in Bern, Basel-Stadt, Basel-Landschaft, Geneva and Vaud. Rauch says: "Since a federal court ruling in 2017, parents are only allowed to pay a small amount for compulsory school camps - usually the lunch money, i.e. around 10 to 20 francs per day." Many cantons have adopted this. He continues: "For parents, this means that a camp often only costs 80 to 150 francs, with the school and municipality paying the rest."

A special case is the ski camp run by the Römers' daughter: her teacher organized the compulsory class camp as a ski camp.

At the time, there were fears that ski camps would die out. It was feared that schools would no longer hold ski camps for cost reasons. However, this cannot be clearly confirmed today, says Rauch - also because there are no reliable nationwide figures. Nevertheless, the decision has had a severe impact on some communities.

«GoSnow is like Booking.com - but without commission» Ole Rauch Managing Director Go Snow

According to Rauch, there is one main reason why there are fewer ski camps overall: "the high organizational effort." Many teachers have too little time or motivation to plan a camp - especially when many children need rental equipment and additional leaders have to be organized.

This is exactly where GoSnow comes in. The association provides schools with ready-made offers. Rauch says: "GoSnow is like Booking.com - but without commission." GoSnow is non-profit, nobody makes money from it. The negotiated prices are passed on 1:1 to the schools.

GoSnow works with flat rates per person. A typical example:

338 francs per person, including: Outward and return journey

accommodation

meals

rental equipment

ski ticket Show more

Afternoon or evening program

After the camp there is a total bill - without hidden additional costs such as visitor's tax or waste disposal fees.

It is also cheaper: from around 230 francs. These camps tend to take place in small ski resorts and older camp houses for self-caterers. From around 380 francs, you get a little more. For example, in a youth hostel with full board in Saas-Fee or St. Moritz.

There are fewer offers in February, but places such as Marbachegg, Vals, Grächen or Rosswald are also possible then - usually 50 to 80 francs more expensive.

GoSnow is financed by associations, including the Cable Car Association

Ski Instructors Association

Ski Association

Association of sporting goods shops

importers

Swiss Youth Hostels Show more

GoSnow does not demand money from schools or service providers. This is precisely why many are prepared to offer good prices.

When it comes to rental equipment, GoSnow expects an average. In Geneva, around 90 percent of participants need rental equipment, while the average for all camps is 50 percent. The aim is to reach "break-even" over the course of the year. GoSnow does not know how much parents actually pay for rental equipment: some municipalities charge 80 francs, others 120 francs.

And the service is very popular. GoSnow has grown considerably: from around 50 camps ten years ago to around 400 camps per year today. Around 17,500 children attend camps organized via GoSnow every year.

80 francs per person via Y+S - and a big goal

If camps are registered with Youth+Sport (Y+S), there are additional contributions of around CHF 80 per person. These contributions have been rising again since 2016/2017, having previously declined for over a decade.

The long-term goal is clear, says Rauch: snow sports as a basic skill. Just as Switzerland agrees that every child should be able to swim after school, the same should apply: Every child should be able to ski, snowboard or cross-country ski.

Industry turnover in the 2024/25 season

Swiss cable cars are an important factor for Go Snow. They are not only donors, but also keep an eye on developments. And this is correct, according to the association when asked by blue News. There is a clear increase in skiing enthusiasts in Switzerland: "In the Federal Office of Sport's study on sports behavior in 2020, 58% of young people between the ages of 10-14 stated that they ski at least occasionally."

This trend is unbroken, and not just among young people. The 2024/25 winter season recorded 26.3 million first-time admissions (skier days) - more than at any time since 2009/10. In addition, the industry generated CHF 902 million in passenger income in winter 2024/25.

The 2024/25 season was not only record-breaking in terms of visitor numbers, but also in terms of turnover. Image: sda

Although the figures from the Federal Office of Sport look promising, they can also be misinterpreted. Are the respondents Swiss or foreign and how high is demand really? The Swiss Cableways Association explains: "Demand is very high, especially in Switzerland. Snow sports are part of the DNA of the Swiss, as they make up two thirds of guests on the ski slopes." Despite crises such as the strength of the Swiss franc, coronavirus, inflation and climate change, the desire for snow and slopes is very high. "Guests have noticed that the recreational factor in winter in the mountains is very high," it says.

"Go Snow is an important initiative for the next generation"

The association is therefore very satisfied with Go Snow. It says: "Go Snow is an important initiative for the next generation on the Swiss slopes." The school ski camps are legendary and Go Snow provides important professional services for the organization of these camps. "This massively reduces the effort and workload for teachers and schools. With over 18,000 children in recent years, this business has developed very well."

The Römer family proves this. As a skiing-loving family, it is a tradition to ski down the slopes in winter. So it's all the nicer that the next generation can now also ski for an affordable price.

*Name known to the editors

