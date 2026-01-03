Paolo and Gulia rescued numerous people from the hell of the fire in Crans-Montana. Screenshot BFMTV

A family from Switzerland helped several people trapped in the fire in Crans-Montana. Relatives tell BFMTV how they intervened during the fire.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A family provided help for trapped people during the fire in Crans-Montana.

The father reports pulling several people out of the building.

Mother and son also helped with the care and assistance of the injured. Show more

In the fatal fire in a bar in Crans-Montana, in which 40 people died and 119 were injured on New Year's Eve, a family provided help for trapped people. The relatives told the French news channel BFMTV.

The situation came to a head when their daughter, who was in the restaurant, called her parents and asked for help. Mother, father and son then immediately made their way to the scene of the fire.

At the scene, the father, Paolo, first pulled several people out of the building. He then searched for another way in. He came across a locked door. "I tried to open the door, but it was blocked by something," he says. "Then another person came along. We pulled very hard - then the door opened and people stumbled out into the open."

"Don't really realize what happened yet"

He estimates that he got a total of around ten people out of the building. Meanwhile, his wife Giulia administered first aid. "Injured people kept arriving," she says. "They were crying. Some werescreaming: 'Help me, I don't want to die'. There were a lot of very young people."

Her 19-year-old son Gianni was also at the scene. He recently joined the civil defense organization. Representatives of the organization later called to express their appreciation. "We are very impressed. You can call us at any time, even in the middle of the night," one member told him.

Gianni himself told BFMTV that he could not yet fully comprehend what had happened. "Many people are advising me to see a psychologist," he says. "But at the moment I still don't really realize what happened." Two days after the fire, he could hardly sleep.