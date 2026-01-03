The situation came to a head when their daughter, who was in the restaurant, called her parents and asked for help. Mother, father and son then immediately made their way to the scene of the fire.
At the scene, the father, Paolo, first pulled several people out of the building. He then searched for another way in. He came across a locked door. "I tried to open the door, but it was blocked by something," he says. "Then another person came along. We pulled very hard - then the door opened and people stumbled out into the open."
"Don't really realize what happened yet"
He estimates that he got a total of around ten people out of the building. Meanwhile, his wife Giulia administered first aid. "Injured people kept arriving," she says. "They were crying. Some werescreaming: 'Help me, I don't want to die'. There were a lot of very young people."
Her 19-year-old son Gianni was also at the scene. He recently joined the civil defense organization. Representatives of the organization later called to express their appreciation. "We are very impressed. You can call us at any time, even in the middle of the night," one member told him.
Gianni himself told BFMTV that he could not yet fully comprehend what had happened. "Many people are advising me to see a psychologist," he says. "But at the moment I still don't really realize what happened." Two days after the fire, he could hardly sleep.