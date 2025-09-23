Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) will provide information on health insurance premiums for 2026 on Tuesday afternoon. blue News will be ticking along live.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Health insurance premiums will rise by 4.4 percent in 2026.

The main reasons are rising healthcare costs due to an ageing population, new therapies and more expensive medicines.

blue News tickers the press conference live. Show more

Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announce: Health insurance premiums will be raised again next year - by an average of 4.4 percent.

The reasons for this include more expensive treatments, medical advances, the ageing population and higher tariffs. The shift from inpatient to outpatient procedures is also driving up costs, as these services have so far been financed exclusively through premiums.

The average premium for adults will rise by CHF 18.50 to CHF 465.30 (up 4.1 percent). Young adults will now pay CHF 326.30 per month (up CHF 13.30 or 4.2 percent), while children will see an increase of CHF 5.70 to CHF 122.50 (up 4.9 percent).