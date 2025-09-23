Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) will provide information on health insurance premiums for 2026 on Tuesday afternoon. blue News will be ticking along live.
Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announce: Health insurance premiums will be raised again next year - by an average of 4.4 percent.
The reasons for this include more expensive treatments, medical advances, the ageing population and higher tariffs. The shift from inpatient to outpatient procedures is also driving up costs, as these services have so far been financed exclusively through premiums.
The average premium for adults will rise by CHF 18.50 to CHF 465.30 (up 4.1 percent). Young adults will now pay CHF 326.30 per month (up CHF 13.30 or 4.2 percent), while children will see an increase of CHF 5.70 to CHF 122.50 (up 4.9 percent).
3.41 p.m.
Caritas wants higher premium reductions
The aid organization Caritas is calling for higher premium reductions from the cantons in order to counter the cost increases in the health sector. Rising health insurance premiums are an important reason why people fall into poverty, said Aline Masé, head of the social policy department at Caritas.
"Premium reductions alone will not be enough to provide sufficient relief for the low-income households affected. It's time to distribute healthcare costs more equitably," said Masé. The social and debt advice services at Caritas have been in very high demand for some time. "Healthcare costs are a central topic in almost every consultation," she added.
3.41 p.m.
Greens call for fundamental change to health insurance system
In response to the renewed rise in health insurance premiums, the Swiss Green Party is calling for a "fundamental change to the system". Among other things, they want to advocate income-related premiums once again, as they write in a statement.
According to the press release, the premiums are overwhelming many people, which is unacceptable. The party has therefore announced that it will submit a series of proposals during this session to "finally" reduce the premium burden on households.
In addition to income-related premiums, the party is calling for the introduction of an excess profits tax on large pharmaceutical companies as long as no concrete measures are taken to reduce the price of medicines, according to the press release.
3.41 p.m.
FDP calls for reforms at the source of healthcare costs
The FDP wants to respond to the renewed rise in health insurance premiums with measures at the source of healthcare costs. The party describes redistribution measures, as demanded by the political left, as a cover-up tactic.
The FDP writes that rising premiums are a logical consequence of the fact that the range of services covered by basic insurance is constantly being expanded and significantly more medical services are being consumed.
According to the communiqué, the party is focusing on reforms in the healthcare system and not on insurance premiums. An important step has been taken with the uniform financing of healthcare services (Efas). Now, false incentives in the cost system must be eliminated through new medical tariffs.
3.40 p.m.
Center Party calls for effective health insurance reforms
In response to the renewed rise in health insurance premiums, the Center Party is calling for "finally effective reforms". The party is therefore "strongly committed to an affordable and accessible healthcare system for all", according to a statement.
Already today, around 2.5 million people - that is one in four people - can barely pay their premiums. Families are particularly hard hit.
Switzerland has one of the best healthcare systems in the world. But it must also remain accessible and affordable for future generations, the party emphasizes. Health should not become a luxury. That is why the constantly rising health insurance premiums are "unacceptable".
3.37 pm
The press conference is over
After just under 40 minutes, the press conference and Q&A session is over.
3.36 pm
FOPH had to intervene in Ticino and Glarus
The Federal Office of Public Health must ensure that health insurance premiums cover the costs in each canton, explains Thomas Christen, Deputy Director of the FOPH. To this end, it is sometimes necessary to adjust premiums upwards or downwards to ensure a fair distribution. For the coming year, this was the case in the cantons of Glarus and Ticino, for example, where the FOPH had to order an increase.
3.30 p.m.
Will the per capita premiums disappear?
This is not currently an issue, says Baume-Schneider.
The SP, for example, is striving for a system change. It has launched the premium discount initiative. This is intended to make health insurance premiums dependent on income.
3.22 p.m.
Cantons should contribute more to premium reductions
The cantons are to contribute more to premium reductions in future. The first adjustments will be made as early as 2026, with full implementation planned by 2028. During a two-year transition phase, the contributions will be gradually increased - until they reach a total of CHF 470 million from 2028.
3.19 pm
Baume-Schneider is not satisfied
Baume-Schneider is not satisfied with the increase, even though it is lower than last year. We must continue to work on it.
3.17 p.m.
They want to improve the situation in Ticino
Now the question and answer session begins. A journalist addresses the rise in premiums in the canton of Ticino. With an increase of 7.1 percent, the canton has been hit particularly hard. For the first time, the monthly premium in a canton has risen to over 500 francs.
Baume-Schneider says that attempts are being made to improve the situation. They are in contact with the Ticino authorities.
3.13 p.m.
Popular decisions come into force
FOPH Director Anne Lévy announced that new cost targets for maximum growth in basic insurance will apply from 2026.
A commission will monitor compliance with these targets and recommend measures if necessary. The counter-proposal to the premium reduction initiative will also come into force next year: the cantons will then be obliged to make a minimum contribution to the premium reduction.
Uniform financing of outpatient and inpatient services is to be introduced from 2028. As the cantons will also contribute to outpatient treatment in future, insured persons could see a reduction in their premiums. In addition, the second cost containment package, which Parliament has already approved, promises further savings.
3.11 p.m.
Measures being implemented
Several measures have already been initiated: those responsible are holding round tables with the healthcare players, at which they have committed to saving around CHF 300 million from 2026 - around one percent of premiums - by the end of 2024. The third meeting is scheduled for October. At the same time, Baume-Schneider emphasized that savings efforts should not be at the expense of the quality of care.
15:07
"That pleases us, but also costs us"
"Premiums must cover the costs for insurers and the canton," Elisabeth Baume-Schneider begins the press conference.
But why are costs and premiums rising? There are various reasons for this: People in Switzerland are getting older and older, research is producing new therapies and the quality of medical treatment in Switzerland is very good. Switzerland would occupy a top position in medical care. "We are pleased about this, but it also costs money," says Baume-Schneider.
Increasing outpatient care is also having an impact at the moment. Premium payers are bearing a larger share of the costs here. However, this will change with a new distribution formula from 2028.
3 p.m.
Health insurance premiums rise by 4.4 percent
Health insurance premiums will also rise in the coming year - by an average of 4.4 percent.
3 p.m.
Press conference begins at 3 pm
Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and Anne Lévy, Director of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), will be present.