This is what the former village of Blatten looked like on June 6. The parts of the village that have remained intact are to become the nucleus of the new village. Keystone

Blatten is to be rebuilt in three to five years. At a community meeting on Thursday evening, the authorities presented the provisional timetable for the reconstruction.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Valais mountain village of Blatten is to be rebuilt after the landslide in the hamlets of Eisten, Weissenried and Gassen, including the village square, church and infrastructure.

The reconstruction plan was visualized by the architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron, with connection to the supply network by 2026 and a settlement phase from 2027.

The federal government is providing CHF 5 million in emergency aid for the reconstruction, which was unanimously approved in parliament. Show more

Municipal president Matthias Bellwald explained in the Wiler gymnasium on SRF Radio's "Heute Morgen" program that there are two hamlets that could be developed into the new Blatten. In the hamlets of Eisten and Weissenried as well as the village center of Blatten, the village is to be rebuilt in the next phase.

There will also be a street, village square and church there. For young people, this will then be the old Blatten, said Bellwald. According to SRF reports, the new Blatten should be ready in three to five years.

The hazard map is currently intact and the project was developed on this basis, Bellwald told the "Walliser Boten" newspaper. The cantonal road and the basic infrastructure are to be restored quickly. He is very optimistic that the chosen path can be pursued quickly.

Architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron is involved

Bellwald told the "Luzerner Zeitung" newspaper that people had taken the message that they wanted to return very well: "This message laid the foundation stone that, when we return, we have to get something up and running quickly and ask ourselves the specific question of where we can do this." Things must now move forward quickly.

According to reports, the architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron has visualized the reconstruction plans. The hamlets of Eisten, Weissenried and Gassen should be reconnected to the electricity, water and sewage network by spring 2026. The settlement phase should then begin in 2027.

As was announced on Thursday, the mountain village, which was largely buried by a landslide, will receive emergency aid of five million Swiss francs from the federal government. After the Council of States, the National Council also approved the corresponding legal basis without opposition.