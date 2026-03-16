Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider KEYSTONE

The Federal Council wants to increase the minimum deductible for compulsory health insurance from 300 to 400 francs. However, the proposal is causing heated debate in the blue News community.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many blue News readers criticize the planned franchise increase as an additional burden for the sick, the elderly and low-income earners.

Others believe that an extra CHF 100 per year is manageable and that more personal responsibility is needed in the system

. Some commentators call for structural reforms instead - such as less bureaucracy, lower drug prices or reforms to hospitals and insurance companies. Show more

Healthcare costs have been rising sharply for years. Now the Federal Council is proposing to increase the minimum deductible in compulsory health insurance. It is to rise from CHF 300 today to CHF 400 in future.

At the same time, the federal government is planning a mechanism that will automatically link the deductible to the development of healthcare costs in future. Children would continue to be exempt from the minimum deductible.

Many blue News readers are highly skeptical about the reform. Several comments see it as an additional burden, especially for people with low incomes or health problems.

"We pay again and again": criticism from the community

Rokeitei93 writes, for example, that politicians are "always putting a burden on the hard-pressed wallets of good, hard-working taxpayers". Measures often hit those who are already suffering from the rising cost of living.

Hemma also sharply criticizes the reform. "The elderly, low-income earners and the chronically ill - all of them will be affected," writes the reader. At the same time, politicians themselves would have much better financial security.

Other commentators address their criticism directly to politicians. Jack writes: "The SP has been in charge of the department for more than ten years. What has that achieved? We know the result."

But not all the comments are negative. Some blue News readers consider the discussion to be exaggerated and see the franchise increase as a small contribution to cost containment.

"100 francs a year is manageable"

Jieprijau90 writes: "I don't understand all this fuss about an increase of 100 francs a year." Anyone who buys one packet of cigarettes less per month, for example, could easily offset these additional costs.

PD_Speudi also puts the debate into perspective. "The 100 francs correspond to 27 centimes per day," he writes. At the same time, he calls for more personal responsibility in the healthcare system.

Other readers go even further and suggest structural changes. Michael17, for example, advocates increasing co-payments so that people think more carefully about whether a visit to the doctor is really necessary.

Readers see deeper problems in the healthcare system

In addition to the political discussion, many comments focus on structural problems in the Swiss healthcare system.

RaketeAchat describes the franchise debate as a "mathematical placebo". The main reason costs are rising is because the population is getting older and modern medicine is becoming more and more expensive. Fundamental reforms to hospital structures, digitalization and overprovision are therefore necessary.

Concrete experiences from everyday life also appear in the comments. Bubi64 reports on increasing bureaucracy in hospital operations. Even simple treatments are now often billed as several separate cases - with a correspondingly higher administrative burden.

Other readers suggest more targeted measures. Roru29, for example, writes that it would "make more sense to charge for unnecessary emergency visits".

However, one point runs through numerous comments: Many blue News readers believe that the real problems in the Swiss healthcare system lie deeper - and are unlikely to be solved with a franchise increase alone.