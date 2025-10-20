Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership Amelie sends us these wonderful impressions from Bremgarten AG ... Image: Amélie ... by the Reuss and from ... Image: Amélie ... Vitaparcours. Image: Amélie Bremgarten AG by the Reuss and the Vitaparcours Image: Amélie "Tone on tone with the fall", writes Andrea from Thal - her pussycat is perfectly camouflaged. Image: Andrea Dreamlike: the Morteratsch glacier in the Engadin in Graubünden in the fall. Image: Johanna Edi sends us these impressions from Saas-Fe Image: Edi ... in beautiful Valais. Image: Edi Autumn leaves captured by Susi on "the morning walk in Wangen - Brüttisellen". Image: Susi Andy sends and this magnificent view over ... Image: Andy ... the Giessbach Falls ... Image: Andy ... and Axalp. Image: Andy Autumn atmosphere in Gstaad Image: Sepp Toni doesn't take us on a trip to Ahornalp ... Image: Toni ... near Eriwsil BE, but ... Image: Toni ... ... also shows us the fall atmosphere ... Image: Toni ... in Huttwil BE. Image: Toni Münschenbuchsee BE: Senta's camera shoots in the direction of Moossee. Image: Senta Here Senta skillfully places a row of trees at the small boat harbor in Biel BE ... Image: Senta ... and here the Aare gorge. Image: Senta In Chur in the Lacuna quarter. Image: Elisabeth Camping on Lake Walen Image: Elisabeth Henk calls this photo: "Dwarf riot in the flower bed". Image: Henk A majestic sight: "I took this picture between the Flüela Pass and Susch," Sepp writes to us when asked. Image: Sepp Katharina is only a shadow of her former self - but of course only in this photo, which she ... Image: Katharinna ... under the heading "Beautiful autumn colors" ... Image: Katharinna ... in Rickenbach LU. Image: Katharinna Walpi's picture looks like a painting! Image: Walpi Ernst shows us the view of Lugano from the Monte Bré side. Image: Ernst Autumnal morning dew, somewhere in Switzerland: Beno's pictures bear witness to the ... Image: Beno ... transience of nature. Image: Beno At the same time, however, Beno proves that autumn is also quite ... Image: Beno ... ... can be quite colorful. Image: Beno Autumn time? Mushroom time! Image: Beno Autumn in Villnachern AG Image: Marina Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership Amelie sends us these wonderful impressions from Bremgarten AG ... Image: Amélie ... by the Reuss and from ... Image: Amélie ... Vitaparcours. Image: Amélie Bremgarten AG by the Reuss and the Vitaparcours Image: Amélie "Tone on tone with the fall", writes Andrea from Thal - her pussycat is perfectly camouflaged. Image: Andrea Dreamlike: the Morteratsch glacier in the Engadin in Graubünden in the fall. Image: Johanna Edi sends us these impressions from Saas-Fe Image: Edi ... in beautiful Valais. Image: Edi Autumn leaves captured by Susi on "the morning walk in Wangen - Brüttisellen". Image: Susi Andy sends and this magnificent view over ... Image: Andy ... the Giessbach Falls ... Image: Andy ... and Axalp. Image: Andy Autumn atmosphere in Gstaad Image: Sepp Toni doesn't take us on a trip to Ahornalp ... Image: Toni ... near Eriwsil BE, but ... Image: Toni ... ... also shows us the fall atmosphere ... Image: Toni ... in Huttwil BE. Image: Toni Münschenbuchsee BE: Senta's camera shoots in the direction of Moossee. Image: Senta Here Senta skillfully places a row of trees at the small boat harbor in Biel BE ... Image: Senta ... and here the Aare gorge. Image: Senta In Chur in the Lacuna quarter. Image: Elisabeth Camping on Lake Walen Image: Elisabeth Henk calls this photo: "Dwarf riot in the flower bed". Image: Henk A majestic sight: "I took this picture between the Flüela Pass and Susch," Sepp writes to us when asked. Image: Sepp Katharina is only a shadow of her former self - but of course only in this photo, which she ... Image: Katharinna ... under the heading "Beautiful autumn colors" ... Image: Katharinna ... in Rickenbach LU. Image: Katharinna Walpi's picture looks like a painting! Image: Walpi Ernst shows us the view of Lugano from the Monte Bré side. Image: Ernst Autumnal morning dew, somewhere in Switzerland: Beno's pictures bear witness to the ... Image: Beno ... transience of nature. Image: Beno At the same time, however, Beno proves that autumn is also quite ... Image: Beno ... ... can be quite colorful. Image: Beno Autumn time? Mushroom time! Image: Beno Autumn in Villnachern AG Image: Marina

blue News is looking for the most beautiful autumn photos from its readers: hundreds of pictures reach the editorial team. Our gallery is constantly being updated.

Sven Ziegler

Autumn is at its most beautiful right now - colorful forests, fog on the lake, glowing sunsets. We want to see how you experience the golden fall.

Send us your best fall picture - whether it's from the mountains, a walk in the forest or from your own garden. We will show the best photos on blue News.

Take part - and show Switzerland how beautiful fall can be!