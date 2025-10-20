Swisscom Services
Send us your pictures This is how blue News readers experience the golden fall
Sven Ziegler
20.10.2025
Autumn pictures 2025: The first 35 photos from the blue News readership
blue News is looking for the most beautiful autumn photos from its readers: hundreds of pictures reach the editorial team. Our gallery is constantly being updated.
Autumn is at its most beautiful right now - colorful forests, fog on the lake, glowing sunsets. We want to see how you experience the golden fall.
Send us your best fall picture - whether it's from the mountains, a walk in the forest or from your own garden. We will show the best photos on blue News.
Take part - and show Switzerland how beautiful fall can be!
🌦️ Wir wollen deine Wetter-Bilder
Schick uns deine besten Aufnahmen!
Am einfachsten erreichst du uns über WhatsApp: +41 79 282 27 12.
Oder via E-Mail.