Snow photos 2026 A white awakening on Saturday in Seedorf UR. Image: blue News Leserreporter The streets of Zurich are also covered in snow on Saturday morning. Image: blue News Leserreporter blue News reader Danilo enjoys a winter walk near Bubikon ZH. Image: blue News Leserrepoter It has also snowed in Zuchwil SO. Image: blue News Leserreporter An untouched layer of fresh snow in Wangen SZ. Image: blue News Leserreporterin Snow pictures have also reached us from Altendorf SZ, ... Image: blue News Leserreporterin ... Emmenbrücke LU, ... Image: blue News Leserreporterin ... from the train between Bern and Olten, ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... from Ostermundigen BE, ... Image: blue News Leserreporterin ... and from Ittingen BL. Image: blue News Leserreporterin But there is also snow in Wangen-Brüttisellen ZH, ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... Langendorf SO, ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... Igis GR, ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... and Bremgarten AG. Image: blue News Leserreporter "I'm as happy as a snow queen about the snow," writes a reader about this picture from Mauensee LU. Image: blue News Leserreporterin A snow-covered garden in Hölstein BL. Image: blue News Leserreporter "First through the snow in Hutzikertobel", writes a reader about this photo from Turbenthal ZH. Image: blue News Leserreporterin Meanwhile, more photos reach us from Igis GR. Image: blue News Leserreporter View of the snow-covered Pilatus from Gisikon LU. Image: blue News Leserreporterin Shortly after this photo was taken, the first tracks were probably added to the snow on this path in Neftenbach ZH. Image: blue News Leserreporter In this reader's garden in Dietlikon ZH, an animal visitor is also enjoying the first snow of the new year. Image: blue News Leserreporter Winter landscape in Eptingen BL. Image: blue News Leserreporter It has also snowed in Zofingen AG. Image: blue News Leserreporterin "Penguins? No, storks in the snow in Niederhasli ZH," writes one reader about this picture. Image: blue News Leserreporterin Winter has also arrived in Rickenbach LU. Image: blue News Leserreporterin This is what winter looks like in Niederhelfenschwil SG. Image: blue News Leserreporter Dreamlike winter landscapes. Image: blue News Leserreporter Beautiful winter landscape in Steckborn TG. Image: blue News Leserreporter Winter sun in the forest. Image: blue News Leserreporter Snow photos 2026 A white awakening on Saturday in Seedorf UR. Image: blue News Leserreporter The streets of Zurich are also covered in snow on Saturday morning. Image: blue News Leserreporter blue News reader Danilo enjoys a winter walk near Bubikon ZH. Image: blue News Leserrepoter It has also snowed in Zuchwil SO. Image: blue News Leserreporter An untouched layer of fresh snow in Wangen SZ. Image: blue News Leserreporterin Snow pictures have also reached us from Altendorf SZ, ... Image: blue News Leserreporterin ... Emmenbrücke LU, ... Image: blue News Leserreporterin ... from the train between Bern and Olten, ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... from Ostermundigen BE, ... Image: blue News Leserreporterin ... and from Ittingen BL. Image: blue News Leserreporterin But there is also snow in Wangen-Brüttisellen ZH, ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... Langendorf SO, ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... Igis GR, ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... and Bremgarten AG. Image: blue News Leserreporter "I'm as happy as a snow queen about the snow," writes a reader about this picture from Mauensee LU. Image: blue News Leserreporterin A snow-covered garden in Hölstein BL. Image: blue News Leserreporter "First through the snow in Hutzikertobel", writes a reader about this photo from Turbenthal ZH. Image: blue News Leserreporterin Meanwhile, more photos reach us from Igis GR. Image: blue News Leserreporter View of the snow-covered Pilatus from Gisikon LU. Image: blue News Leserreporterin Shortly after this photo was taken, the first tracks were probably added to the snow on this path in Neftenbach ZH. Image: blue News Leserreporter In this reader's garden in Dietlikon ZH, an animal visitor is also enjoying the first snow of the new year. Image: blue News Leserreporter Winter landscape in Eptingen BL. Image: blue News Leserreporter It has also snowed in Zofingen AG. Image: blue News Leserreporterin "Penguins? No, storks in the snow in Niederhasli ZH," writes one reader about this picture. Image: blue News Leserreporterin Winter has also arrived in Rickenbach LU. Image: blue News Leserreporterin This is what winter looks like in Niederhelfenschwil SG. Image: blue News Leserreporter Dreamlike winter landscapes. Image: blue News Leserreporter Beautiful winter landscape in Steckborn TG. Image: blue News Leserreporter Winter sun in the forest. Image: blue News Leserreporter

For weeks, the snow in the lowlands was a long time coming, but now winter is back. It snowed again north of the Alps on Saturday night - a white awakening is possible locally.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday night, snow fell north of the Alps for the first time in a long time, even in the lowlands.

December in Switzerland was clearly too warm, too dry and exceptionally sunny.

The frosty temperatures are expected to continue in the coming days. Show more

🌦️ Wir wollen deine Schnee-Bilder Endlich hat es auch bis ins Flachland geschneit. Schick uns deine besten Aufnahmen! Am einfachsten erreichst du uns über WhatsApp: +41 79 282 27 12. Oder via E-Mail.

The lowlands have been waiting in vain for snow for weeks. Although temperatures were repeatedly in the winter range, there was no precipitation - even at Christmas, when many places were hoping for a white Christmas. In the end, it was only enough for a few scattered flakes.

Now the picture has changed. On Friday evening and especially on Saturday night, it started to snow north of the Alps. This was triggered by dense cloud fields which, according to forecasts, should last until the early hours of the morning. This means that a white awakening is also possible in the lowlands.

According to "Meteonews", isolated snow showers may still occur on Saturday morning from residual clouds. It will then clear up in many places as the day progresses. Temperatures will range between minus five and plus three degrees, depending on the region. On the southern side of the Alps, the northerly foehn will ensure significantly milder temperatures of around eight degrees.

Unusual December

Fog could form again locally on Sunday, otherwise sunshine will dominate in icy temperatures. It will remain wintry cold at the start of the new week, with highs barely rising above zero in many places. With a bit of luck, the snow will stick around for a few days, but it could disappear again quickly, especially in lower areas.

A look at the winter so far shows how unusual December has been. According to "Meteonews", the average temperature was around 1.7 degrees above the long-term average. This makes last December one of the ten warmest since measurements began in Switzerland.

The pronounced lack of precipitation was also striking. Rain, snow and hail fell around 77 percent less frequently than usual. At the same time, the meteorologists recorded an excess of sunshine of around 12 percent - especially at higher altitudes, while the lowlands were often covered in high fog.