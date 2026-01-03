  1. Residential Customers
Send us your photo How blue News readers are enjoying the snow - it's still here

Sven Ziegler

3.1.2026

Snow photos 2026
Snow photos 2026. A white awakening on Saturday in Seedorf UR.

A white awakening on Saturday in Seedorf UR.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow photos 2026. The streets of Zurich are also covered in snow on Saturday morning.

The streets of Zurich are also covered in snow on Saturday morning.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow photos 2026. blue News reader Danilo enjoys a winter walk near Bubikon ZH.

blue News reader Danilo enjoys a winter walk near Bubikon ZH.

Image: blue News Leserrepoter

Snow photos 2026. It has also snowed in Zuchwil SO.

It has also snowed in Zuchwil SO.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow photos 2026. An untouched layer of fresh snow in Wangen SZ.

An untouched layer of fresh snow in Wangen SZ.

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow photos 2026. Snow pictures have also reached us from Altendorf SZ, ...

Snow pictures have also reached us from Altendorf SZ, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow photos 2026. ... Emmenbrücke LU, ...

... Emmenbrücke LU, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow photos 2026. ... from the train between Bern and Olten, ...

... from the train between Bern and Olten, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow photos 2026. ... from Ostermundigen BE, ...

... from Ostermundigen BE, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow photos 2026. ... and from Ittingen BL.

... and from Ittingen BL.

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow photos 2026. But there is also snow in Wangen-Brüttisellen ZH, ...

But there is also snow in Wangen-Brüttisellen ZH, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow photos 2026. ... Langendorf SO, ...

... Langendorf SO, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow photos 2026. ... Igis GR, ...

... Igis GR, ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow photos 2026. ... and Bremgarten AG.

... and Bremgarten AG.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow photos 2026. "I'm as happy as a snow queen about the snow," writes a reader about this picture from Mauensee LU.

"I'm as happy as a snow queen about the snow," writes a reader about this picture from Mauensee LU.

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow photos 2026. A snow-covered garden in Hölstein BL.

A snow-covered garden in Hölstein BL.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow photos 2026. "First through the snow in Hutzikertobel", writes a reader about this photo from Turbenthal ZH.

"First through the snow in Hutzikertobel", writes a reader about this photo from Turbenthal ZH.

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow photos 2026. Meanwhile, more photos reach us from Igis GR.

Meanwhile, more photos reach us from Igis GR.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow photos 2026. View of the snow-covered Pilatus from Gisikon LU.

View of the snow-covered Pilatus from Gisikon LU.

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow photos 2026. Shortly after this photo was taken, the first tracks were probably added to the snow on this path in Neftenbach ZH.

Shortly after this photo was taken, the first tracks were probably added to the snow on this path in Neftenbach ZH.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow photos 2026. In this reader's garden in Dietlikon ZH, an animal visitor is also enjoying the first snow of the new year.

In this reader's garden in Dietlikon ZH, an animal visitor is also enjoying the first snow of the new year.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow photos 2026. Winter landscape in Eptingen BL.

Winter landscape in Eptingen BL.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow photos 2026. It has also snowed in Zofingen AG.

It has also snowed in Zofingen AG.

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow photos 2026. "Penguins? No, storks in the snow in Niederhasli ZH," writes one reader about this picture.

"Penguins? No, storks in the snow in Niederhasli ZH," writes one reader about this picture.

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow photos 2026. Winter has also arrived in Rickenbach LU.

Winter has also arrived in Rickenbach LU.

Image: blue News Leserreporterin

Snow photos 2026. This is what winter looks like in Niederhelfenschwil SG.

This is what winter looks like in Niederhelfenschwil SG.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow photos 2026. Dreamlike winter landscapes.

Dreamlike winter landscapes.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow photos 2026. Beautiful winter landscape in Steckborn TG.

Beautiful winter landscape in Steckborn TG.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Snow photos 2026. Winter sun in the forest.

Winter sun in the forest.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

For weeks, the snow in the lowlands was a long time coming, but now winter is back. It snowed again north of the Alps on Saturday night - a white awakening is possible locally.

03.01.2026, 07:21

04.01.2026, 09:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Saturday night, snow fell north of the Alps for the first time in a long time, even in the lowlands.
  • December in Switzerland was clearly too warm, too dry and exceptionally sunny.
  • The frosty temperatures are expected to continue in the coming days.
Show more

🌦️ Wir wollen deine Schnee-Bilder

Endlich hat es auch bis ins Flachland geschneit. Schick uns deine besten Aufnahmen!

Am einfachsten erreichst du uns über WhatsApp: +41 79 282 27 12.

Oder via E-Mail.

The lowlands have been waiting in vain for snow for weeks. Although temperatures were repeatedly in the winter range, there was no precipitation - even at Christmas, when many places were hoping for a white Christmas. In the end, it was only enough for a few scattered flakes.

Now the picture has changed. On Friday evening and especially on Saturday night, it started to snow north of the Alps. This was triggered by dense cloud fields which, according to forecasts, should last until the early hours of the morning. This means that a white awakening is also possible in the lowlands.

According to "Meteonews", isolated snow showers may still occur on Saturday morning from residual clouds. It will then clear up in many places as the day progresses. Temperatures will range between minus five and plus three degrees, depending on the region. On the southern side of the Alps, the northerly foehn will ensure significantly milder temperatures of around eight degrees.

Unusual December

Fog could form again locally on Sunday, otherwise sunshine will dominate in icy temperatures. It will remain wintry cold at the start of the new week, with highs barely rising above zero in many places. With a bit of luck, the snow will stick around for a few days, but it could disappear again quickly, especially in lower areas.

A look at the winter so far shows how unusual December has been. According to "Meteonews", the average temperature was around 1.7 degrees above the long-term average. This makes last December one of the ten warmest since measurements began in Switzerland.

The pronounced lack of precipitation was also striking. Rain, snow and hail fell around 77 percent less frequently than usual. At the same time, the meteorologists recorded an excess of sunshine of around 12 percent - especially at higher altitudes, while the lowlands were often covered in high fog.

