Easter 2025 "Successfully arrived in Ticino", writes the blue News reader under this picture. Image: Leserreporter This blue News reader sends us pictures of the "largest egg mountain in Europe, in the center of Vienna." Image: Leserreporter Colored eggs are of course a must at Easter. Image: Leserreporter This blue News reader is spending his vacation in Cefalù, Sicily. Image: Leserreporter "Sand pictures of the procession in Comayaqua, Honduras", writes another blue News reader. Image: Leserreporter Bright spring day with cherry blossom trees on dandelion meadow Schönmatt in Arlesheim BL. Image: Leserreporter "Fantastic weather on the Rigi", writes a blue News reader on Saturday. Image: Leserreporter Vitznau on the lake on Saturday evening. Image: Leserreporter Easter 2025 "Successfully arrived in Ticino", writes the blue News reader under this picture. Image: Leserreporter This blue News reader sends us pictures of the "largest egg mountain in Europe, in the center of Vienna." Image: Leserreporter Colored eggs are of course a must at Easter. Image: Leserreporter This blue News reader is spending his vacation in Cefalù, Sicily. Image: Leserreporter "Sand pictures of the procession in Comayaqua, Honduras", writes another blue News reader. Image: Leserreporter Bright spring day with cherry blossom trees on dandelion meadow Schönmatt in Arlesheim BL. Image: Leserreporter "Fantastic weather on the Rigi", writes a blue News reader on Saturday. Image: Leserreporter Vitznau on the lake on Saturday evening. Image: Leserreporter

Blue News readers show how they celebrate Easter and send pictures from all over the world - for example from Honduras and Italy.

Lea Oetiker

Do you want to become a blue News reader reporter? Here's how it works:

The easiest way to reach us is via WhatsApp. Your direct line to the blue News editorial team is here on +41 79 282 27 12. Save the number in your contacts right away or press the blue button below to go directly to WhatsApp. For technical reasons, we can only accept WhatsApp and no phone calls. you can also reach us by e-mail at

redaktion.news@blue.ch.