Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers Golden fall at Lake Palpuogna in Graubünden. Image: blue News Leserreporter Autumn is always mushroom season. Image: blue News Leserreporter But not all mushrooms found by blue News readers are edible. Image: blue News Leserreporter blue News reader Beat took advantage of the beautiful weather for a hike to Sächserseeli near Flumserberg. Image: blue News Leserreporter For this picture, the photographer even ventured onto the water near Büren an der Aare. Image: blue News Leserreporter Toni sends us a picture of the sunset in Eriswil. Image: blue News Leserreporter The leaves are currently turning red ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... and yellow. That's just as much a part of fall as ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... the fog - here is a picture from near Lake Zug. Image: blue News Lesereporter But if you climb up high, you can also escape the fog. Here on the Schüpfenflue in the Gantrisch region. Image: blue News Leserreporter Martin looks down at the fog on the Gummenalp. Image: blue News Leserreporter Beat has a clear view of the Aletsch Glacier. Image: blue News Leserreporter In this photo, the sun breaks through the fog. Image: blue News Leserreporter The Julier Pass is just as beautiful in autumn ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... as the Türlersee. Image: blue News Leserreporter Carla sends us a picture of Lake Sils. Image: blue News Leserreporter It's nice and autumnal in the city too. Here the Bruderholz near Basel. Image: blue News Leserreporter In Wildhaus, the cows bask in the fall sun. Image: blue News Leserreporter April photographed through a ginkgo tree in the direction of Gansingen. Image: blue News Leserreporter Amelie sends us these wonderful impressions from Bremgarten AG ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... by the Reuss and from ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... Vitaparcours. Image: blue News Leserreporter Bremgarten AG by the Reuss and the Vitaparcours Image: blue News Leserreporter "Tone on tone with the fall", writes Andrea from Thal - her pussycat is perfectly camouflaged. Image: blue News Leserreporter Dreamlike: the Morteratsch glacier in the Engadin in Graubünden in the fall. Image: blue News Leserreporter Edi sends us these impressions from Saas-Fe Image: blue News Leserreporter ... in beautiful Valais. Image: blue News LeserreporterEdi Autumn leaves captured by Susi on "the morning walk in Wangen - Brüttisellen". Image: blue News Leserreporter Andy sends and this magnificent view over ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... the Giessbach Falls ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... and Axalp. Image: blue News Leserreporter Autumn atmosphere in Gstaad Image: blue News Leserreporter Toni doesn't take us on a trip to Ahornalp ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... near Eriwsil BE, but ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... ... also shows us the fall atmosphere ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... in Huttwil BE. Image: blue News Leserreporter Münschenbuchsee BE: Senta's camera shoots in the direction of Moossee. Image: blue News Leserreporter Here Senta skillfully places a row of trees at the small boat harbor in Biel BE ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... and here the Aare gorge. Image: blue News Leserreporter In Chur in the Lacuna quarter. Image: blue News Leserreporter Camping on Lake Walen Image: blue News Leserreporter Henk calls this photo: "Dwarf riot in the flower bed". Image: blue News Leserreporter A majestic sight: "I took this picture between the Flüela Pass and Susch," writes Sepp. Image: blue News Leserreporter Katharina is only a shadow of her former self - but of course only in this photo, which she ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... under the heading "Beautiful autumn colors" ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... in Rickenbach LU. Image: blue News Leserreporter Walpi's picture looks like a painting! Image: blue News Leserreporter Ernst shows us the view of Lugano from the Monte Bré side. Image: blue News Leserreporter Autumnal morning dew, somewhere in Switzerland: Beno's pictures bear witness to the ... Image: Beno ... transience of nature. Image: blue News Leserreporter At the same time, however, Beno proves that fall is also quite ... Image: blue News Leserreporter ... ... can be quite colorful. Image: blue News Leserreporter Autumn time? Mushroom time! Image: blue News Leserreporter Autumn in Villnachern AG Image: blue News Leserreporter Autumn atmosphere in Glarus. Image: blue News Leserreporter Monika discovered chestnut trees in bloom in September in Helvetiapark in Lucerne. Image: blue News Leserreporter The mushroom season has started again. Image: blue News Leserreporter Autumn atmosphere on the Hallauerberg. Image: blue News Leserreporter First snow on Silvia's 5-lake hike on the Pizol. blue News is looking for the most beautiful autumn photos from its readers: hundreds of pictures reach the editorial team. Our gallery is constantly being updated.

Sven Ziegler

Autumn is at its most beautiful right now - colorful forests, fog on the lake, glowing sunsets. We want to see how you experience the golden fall.

Send us your best fall picture - whether it's from the mountains, a walk in the forest or from your own garden. We will show the best photos on blue News.

Take part - and show Switzerland how beautiful fall can be!