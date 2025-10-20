  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Send us your pictures This is how blue News readers experience the golden fall

Sven Ziegler

20.10.2025

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers
Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Golden fall at Lake Palpuogna in Graubünden.

Golden fall at Lake Palpuogna in Graubünden.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Autumn is always mushroom season.

Autumn is always mushroom season.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. But not all mushrooms found by blue News readers are edible.

But not all mushrooms found by blue News readers are edible.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. blue News reader Beat took advantage of the beautiful weather for a hike to Sächserseeli near Flumserberg.

blue News reader Beat took advantage of the beautiful weather for a hike to Sächserseeli near Flumserberg.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. For this picture, the photographer even ventured onto the water near Büren an der Aare.

For this picture, the photographer even ventured onto the water near Büren an der Aare.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Toni sends us a picture of the sunset in Eriswil.

Toni sends us a picture of the sunset in Eriswil.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. The leaves are currently turning red ...

The leaves are currently turning red ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... and yellow. That's just as much a part of fall as ...

... and yellow. That's just as much a part of fall as ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... the fog - here is a picture from near Lake Zug.

... the fog - here is a picture from near Lake Zug.

Image: blue News Lesereporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. But if you climb up high, you can also escape the fog. Here on the Schüpfenflue in the Gantrisch region.

But if you climb up high, you can also escape the fog. Here on the Schüpfenflue in the Gantrisch region.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Martin looks down at the fog on the Gummenalp.

Martin looks down at the fog on the Gummenalp.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Beat has a clear view of the Aletsch Glacier.

Beat has a clear view of the Aletsch Glacier.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. In this photo, the sun breaks through the fog.

In this photo, the sun breaks through the fog.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. The Julier Pass is just as beautiful in autumn ...

The Julier Pass is just as beautiful in autumn ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... as the Türlersee.

... as the Türlersee.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Carla sends us a picture of Lake Sils.

Carla sends us a picture of Lake Sils.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. It's nice and autumnal in the city too. Here the Bruderholz near Basel.

It's nice and autumnal in the city too. Here the Bruderholz near Basel.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. In Wildhaus, the cows bask in the fall sun.

In Wildhaus, the cows bask in the fall sun.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. April photographed through a ginkgo tree in the direction of Gansingen.

April photographed through a ginkgo tree in the direction of Gansingen.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Amelie sends us these wonderful impressions from Bremgarten AG ...

Amelie sends us these wonderful impressions from Bremgarten AG ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... by the Reuss and from ...

... by the Reuss and from ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... Vitaparcours.

... Vitaparcours.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Bremgarten AG by the Reuss and the Vitaparcours

Bremgarten AG by the Reuss and the Vitaparcours

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. "Tone on tone with the fall", writes Andrea from Thal - her pussycat is perfectly camouflaged.

"Tone on tone with the fall", writes Andrea from Thal - her pussycat is perfectly camouflaged.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Dreamlike: the Morteratsch glacier in the Engadin in Graubünden in the fall.

Dreamlike: the Morteratsch glacier in the Engadin in Graubünden in the fall.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Edi sends us these impressions from Saas-Fe

Edi sends us these impressions from Saas-Fe

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... in beautiful Valais.

... in beautiful Valais.

Image: blue News LeserreporterEdi

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Autumn leaves captured by Susi on "the morning walk in Wangen - Brüttisellen".

Autumn leaves captured by Susi on "the morning walk in Wangen - Brüttisellen".

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Andy sends and this magnificent view over ...

Andy sends and this magnificent view over ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... the Giessbach Falls ...

... the Giessbach Falls ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... and Axalp.

... and Axalp.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Autumn atmosphere in Gstaad

Autumn atmosphere in Gstaad

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Toni doesn't take us on a trip to Ahornalp ...

Toni doesn't take us on a trip to Ahornalp ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... near Eriwsil BE, but ...

... near Eriwsil BE, but ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... ... also shows us the fall atmosphere ...

... ... also shows us the fall atmosphere ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... in Huttwil BE.

... in Huttwil BE.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Münschenbuchsee BE: Senta's camera shoots in the direction of Moossee.

Münschenbuchsee BE: Senta's camera shoots in the direction of Moossee.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Here Senta skillfully places a row of trees at the small boat harbor in Biel BE ...

Here Senta skillfully places a row of trees at the small boat harbor in Biel BE ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... and here the Aare gorge.

... and here the Aare gorge.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. In Chur in the Lacuna quarter.

In Chur in the Lacuna quarter.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Camping on Lake Walen

Camping on Lake Walen

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Henk calls this photo: "Dwarf riot in the flower bed".

Henk calls this photo: "Dwarf riot in the flower bed".

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. A majestic sight: "I took this picture between the Flüela Pass and Susch," writes Sepp.

A majestic sight: "I took this picture between the Flüela Pass and Susch," writes Sepp.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Katharina is only a shadow of her former self - but of course only in this photo, which she ...

Katharina is only a shadow of her former self - but of course only in this photo, which she ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... under the heading "Beautiful autumn colors" ...

... under the heading "Beautiful autumn colors" ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... in Rickenbach LU.

... in Rickenbach LU.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Walpi's picture looks like a painting!

Walpi's picture looks like a painting!

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Ernst shows us the view of Lugano from the Monte Bré side.

Ernst shows us the view of Lugano from the Monte Bré side.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Autumnal morning dew, somewhere in Switzerland: Beno's pictures bear witness to the ...

Autumnal morning dew, somewhere in Switzerland: Beno's pictures bear witness to the ...

Image: Beno

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... transience of nature.

... transience of nature.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. At the same time, however, Beno proves that fall is also quite ...

At the same time, however, Beno proves that fall is also quite ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... ... can be quite colorful.

... ... can be quite colorful.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Autumn time? Mushroom time!

Autumn time? Mushroom time!

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Autumn in Villnachern AG

Autumn in Villnachern AG

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Autumn atmosphere in Glarus.

Autumn atmosphere in Glarus.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Monika discovered chestnut trees in bloom in September in Helvetiapark in Lucerne.

Monika discovered chestnut trees in bloom in September in Helvetiapark in Lucerne.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. The mushroom season has started again.

The mushroom season has started again.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Autumn atmosphere on the Hallauerberg.

Autumn atmosphere on the Hallauerberg.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. First snow on Silvia's 5-lake hike on the Pizol.

First snow on Silvia's 5-lake hike on the Pizol.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Autumn atmosphere in the Engadin.

Autumn atmosphere in the Engadin.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Wonderful fall atmosphere in the Tamina gorge.

Wonderful fall atmosphere in the Tamina gorge.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Wonderful fall atmosphere in Weggis.

Wonderful fall atmosphere in Weggis.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers
Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Golden fall at Lake Palpuogna in Graubünden.

Golden fall at Lake Palpuogna in Graubünden.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Autumn is always mushroom season.

Autumn is always mushroom season.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. But not all mushrooms found by blue News readers are edible.

But not all mushrooms found by blue News readers are edible.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. blue News reader Beat took advantage of the beautiful weather for a hike to Sächserseeli near Flumserberg.

blue News reader Beat took advantage of the beautiful weather for a hike to Sächserseeli near Flumserberg.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. For this picture, the photographer even ventured onto the water near Büren an der Aare.

For this picture, the photographer even ventured onto the water near Büren an der Aare.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Toni sends us a picture of the sunset in Eriswil.

Toni sends us a picture of the sunset in Eriswil.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. The leaves are currently turning red ...

The leaves are currently turning red ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... and yellow. That's just as much a part of fall as ...

... and yellow. That's just as much a part of fall as ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... the fog - here is a picture from near Lake Zug.

... the fog - here is a picture from near Lake Zug.

Image: blue News Lesereporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. But if you climb up high, you can also escape the fog. Here on the Schüpfenflue in the Gantrisch region.

But if you climb up high, you can also escape the fog. Here on the Schüpfenflue in the Gantrisch region.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Martin looks down at the fog on the Gummenalp.

Martin looks down at the fog on the Gummenalp.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Beat has a clear view of the Aletsch Glacier.

Beat has a clear view of the Aletsch Glacier.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. In this photo, the sun breaks through the fog.

In this photo, the sun breaks through the fog.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. The Julier Pass is just as beautiful in autumn ...

The Julier Pass is just as beautiful in autumn ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... as the Türlersee.

... as the Türlersee.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Carla sends us a picture of Lake Sils.

Carla sends us a picture of Lake Sils.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. It's nice and autumnal in the city too. Here the Bruderholz near Basel.

It's nice and autumnal in the city too. Here the Bruderholz near Basel.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. In Wildhaus, the cows bask in the fall sun.

In Wildhaus, the cows bask in the fall sun.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. April photographed through a ginkgo tree in the direction of Gansingen.

April photographed through a ginkgo tree in the direction of Gansingen.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Amelie sends us these wonderful impressions from Bremgarten AG ...

Amelie sends us these wonderful impressions from Bremgarten AG ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... by the Reuss and from ...

... by the Reuss and from ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... Vitaparcours.

... Vitaparcours.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Bremgarten AG by the Reuss and the Vitaparcours

Bremgarten AG by the Reuss and the Vitaparcours

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. "Tone on tone with the fall", writes Andrea from Thal - her pussycat is perfectly camouflaged.

"Tone on tone with the fall", writes Andrea from Thal - her pussycat is perfectly camouflaged.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Dreamlike: the Morteratsch glacier in the Engadin in Graubünden in the fall.

Dreamlike: the Morteratsch glacier in the Engadin in Graubünden in the fall.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Edi sends us these impressions from Saas-Fe

Edi sends us these impressions from Saas-Fe

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... in beautiful Valais.

... in beautiful Valais.

Image: blue News LeserreporterEdi

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Autumn leaves captured by Susi on "the morning walk in Wangen - Brüttisellen".

Autumn leaves captured by Susi on "the morning walk in Wangen - Brüttisellen".

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Andy sends and this magnificent view over ...

Andy sends and this magnificent view over ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... the Giessbach Falls ...

... the Giessbach Falls ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... and Axalp.

... and Axalp.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Autumn atmosphere in Gstaad

Autumn atmosphere in Gstaad

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Toni doesn't take us on a trip to Ahornalp ...

Toni doesn't take us on a trip to Ahornalp ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... near Eriwsil BE, but ...

... near Eriwsil BE, but ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... ... also shows us the fall atmosphere ...

... ... also shows us the fall atmosphere ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... in Huttwil BE.

... in Huttwil BE.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Münschenbuchsee BE: Senta's camera shoots in the direction of Moossee.

Münschenbuchsee BE: Senta's camera shoots in the direction of Moossee.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Here Senta skillfully places a row of trees at the small boat harbor in Biel BE ...

Here Senta skillfully places a row of trees at the small boat harbor in Biel BE ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... and here the Aare gorge.

... and here the Aare gorge.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. In Chur in the Lacuna quarter.

In Chur in the Lacuna quarter.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Camping on Lake Walen

Camping on Lake Walen

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Henk calls this photo: "Dwarf riot in the flower bed".

Henk calls this photo: "Dwarf riot in the flower bed".

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. A majestic sight: "I took this picture between the Flüela Pass and Susch," writes Sepp.

A majestic sight: "I took this picture between the Flüela Pass and Susch," writes Sepp.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Katharina is only a shadow of her former self - but of course only in this photo, which she ...

Katharina is only a shadow of her former self - but of course only in this photo, which she ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... under the heading "Beautiful autumn colors" ...

... under the heading "Beautiful autumn colors" ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... in Rickenbach LU.

... in Rickenbach LU.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Walpi's picture looks like a painting!

Walpi's picture looks like a painting!

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Ernst shows us the view of Lugano from the Monte Bré side.

Ernst shows us the view of Lugano from the Monte Bré side.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Autumnal morning dew, somewhere in Switzerland: Beno's pictures bear witness to the ...

Autumnal morning dew, somewhere in Switzerland: Beno's pictures bear witness to the ...

Image: Beno

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... transience of nature.

... transience of nature.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. At the same time, however, Beno proves that fall is also quite ...

At the same time, however, Beno proves that fall is also quite ...

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. ... ... can be quite colorful.

... ... can be quite colorful.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Autumn time? Mushroom time!

Autumn time? Mushroom time!

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Autumn in Villnachern AG

Autumn in Villnachern AG

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Autumn atmosphere in Glarus.

Autumn atmosphere in Glarus.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Monika discovered chestnut trees in bloom in September in Helvetiapark in Lucerne.

Monika discovered chestnut trees in bloom in September in Helvetiapark in Lucerne.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. The mushroom season has started again.

The mushroom season has started again.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Autumn atmosphere on the Hallauerberg.

Autumn atmosphere on the Hallauerberg.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. First snow on Silvia's 5-lake hike on the Pizol.

First snow on Silvia's 5-lake hike on the Pizol.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Autumn atmosphere in the Engadin.

Autumn atmosphere in the Engadin.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Wonderful fall atmosphere in the Tamina gorge.

Wonderful fall atmosphere in the Tamina gorge.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

Autumn pictures 2025: These are the pictures of blue News readers. Wonderful fall atmosphere in Weggis.

Wonderful fall atmosphere in Weggis.

Image: blue News Leserreporter

blue News is looking for the most beautiful autumn photos from its readers: hundreds of pictures reach the editorial team. Our gallery is constantly being updated.

20.10.2025, 10:37

21.10.2025, 15:23

Autumn is at its most beautiful right now - colorful forests, fog on the lake, glowing sunsets. We want to see how you experience the golden fall.

Send us your best fall picture - whether it's from the mountains, a walk in the forest or from your own garden. We will show the best photos on blue News.

Take part - and show Switzerland how beautiful fall can be!

🌦️ Wir wollen deine Wetter-Bilder

Schick uns deine besten Aufnahmen!

Am einfachsten erreichst du uns über WhatsApp: +41 79 282 27 12.

Oder via E-Mail.