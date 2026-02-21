In the middle of what was probably the trickiest "Arena" of his career, the technology went on strike shortly before the start of the program - and his own employer, of all people, was up for debate. Sandro Brotz remained calm and led through a voting program in which a lot of money was at stake for SRG.

In what was probably the most important "Arena" of his career, presenter Sandro Brotz first had to overcome a technical glitch and then confidently led through the debate on the SRG initiative

Proponents called for a focus on the "core mandate" and criticized the corporate levy in particular.

Opponents warned of a weakening of democracy, media diversity, culture and sport.

The discussion remained factual but general on key points.

The decision will be made at the ballot box on March 8. Show more

"There are never problems, there are only challenges!" SRF presenter Sandro Brotz shouted this sentence to the audience in Studio 8 on Friday evening. The control desk went on strike at 6.30 p.m. during the pre-recording in Zurich-Leutschenbach of what was probably the most important "Arena" of his career.

The experienced TV presenter remained calm and entertained the audience until filming could begin.

Eight representatives from politics and business were invited to the debate on the SRG initiative. SVP National Councillor Gregor Rutz, Young Liberals Vice-Chairwoman Melanie Racine, Grisons Trade Association Vice-Chairman Jan Koch and Urs Furrer, Director of the Swiss Trade Association, argued in favor of the initiative. Federal Councillor Albert Rösti (SVP), centrist National Councillor Priska Wismer-Felder, SP National Councillor Jon Pult and SRG Director Susanne Wille opposed this.

The starting position was tricky for Brotz: In the studio were politicians who want to halve his employer's funding - and his boss.

Federal Councillor Rösti argued against his party colleagues

One of the highlights was the "one-to-one" with Federal Councillor Albert Rösti. The former SVP party president (2016-2020) and co-initiator of the popular initiative "200 francs is enough!" is now a committed opponent of the bill as media minister.

He referred to a counter-project that lowers the fee to CHF 300 and exempts many smaller companies from the levy. In future, only companies with an annual turnover of more than CHF 1.2 million will have to pay. "That makes the fee relatively small," said Rösti.

Entrepreneurs do not want to co-finance public service

For Urs Furrer and entrepreneur Jan Koch, this also goes too far. They argued that the corporate tax was unfair: "Companies have neither ears nor eyes - but they still have to pay VAT," said Furrer. Koch explained that he pays over 7,000 francs to Serafe with his three companies.

«Companies have neither ears nor eyes - but they still owe VAT.»

Gregor Rutz made a more fundamental argument. He called for an SRG that concentrates on its "core mandate". He praised the offering in Romansh-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, but criticized the strong presence in German-speaking Switzerland, where the SRG competes with numerous private providers.

SP National Councillor Jon Pult countered this. Halving the budget would weaken quadrilingualism, culture and the democratic public sphere. Sport would also be affected: Over 100 top sportsmen and women had spoken out in favor of SRG. In view of a geopolitically tense situation with disinformation and hybrid threats, the media should not be weakened.

This view was shared by Priska Wismer Felder, Member of the National Council for the Center Party. For her, the argument of an attack on democracy is not overstated: "In our direct democracy, we depend on citizens who can rely on reliable information. We need researched facts."

«In our direct democracy, we depend on citizens who can rely on reliable information.»

SVP National Councillor tried to attack Brotz

It was striking how confidently Brotz moderated - despite being personally affected. Both camps were given almost the same amount of speaking time; the difference at the end was 14 seconds.

He also reacted calmly to a point made by SVP National Councillor Gregor Rutz. The latter indirectly accused him of "scaremongering" after Brotz asked who would produce programs in sign language for up to 30,000 deaf people if the initiative was accepted. Brotz clarified that the question came from disability organizations.

One thing is clear: Brotz mastered the challenge of presenting the program in a balanced way. What was rather lacking were in-depth discussions about what a concrete program should look like, as imagined by supporters and critics of SRG. As in the Federal Parliament, the debate often stopped at examples. For example, criticism of social media appearances. However, there was hardly any in-depth discussion of what a concretely defined "core mandate" should look like.

What is undisputed is that the program hardly gave rise to any complaints about imbalance. Whether it has convinced voters will be decided at the ballot box on March 8.

