After the devastating glacier slide in Valais, Blatten in the Lötschental valley is facing a new beginning - and urgently needs support. The municipality, aid organizations and the federal government are appealing for donations.

Petar Marjanović

The destruction in Blatten in the Lötschental is immense. Houses have been buried, an entire section of the valley has been buried under rubble and a lake has formed. The full extent of the damage is still unclear. One thing is clear on day two after the glacier slide: the small community needs help - and lots of it.

At a media conference on Friday, municipal president Matthias Bellwald first emphasized the non-material aspects: "The message that we are not alone. The message that we are supported - by the federal government, the canton and by everyone who can and wants to help." Solidarity is great, said Bellwald - and it will be needed. But then he made it clear: "We will certainly need a lot of financial resources."

Valais State Councillor Franziska Biner also made it clear that the reconstruction will not succeed without outside help. "We will need financial support," she said. The federal government is needed - but also private donors.

Swiss Solidarity has already responded and is appealing for donations. The first relief funds have been released. They are intended to help those affected with rental costs, for example, if their own home has been destroyed. Other aid organizations are also accepting donations. The municipality itself has also set up a donation account.

Donations can be made here The municipality of Blatten VS has set up its own donation account: CH23 8080 8005 0923 3789 4 (QR code for e-banking see below).

Glückskette, The following links can be found under the aid organizations: Swiss Red Cross Patenschaft für Berggemeinden . Depending on the organization, donations can be deducted from taxes. Show more

Solidarity is evident throughout Switzerland

The sympathy can be felt throughout Switzerland: the partner municipality of Köniz BE has promised help, and the canton of Zurich is planning to send civil defense forces to Valais. The Swiss Insurance Association is expecting damage amounting to several hundred million francs.

The Federal Council has also pledged support. Exactly how much will be clarified in the next few days. Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter traveled to the disaster area herself on Saturday. "The Federal Council stands by your side," she said in Ferden. The first task is to stabilize the situation and prepare for the evacuation. The army is already on site with equipment and personnel.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Blatten. The municipality wants to set up a "New Blatten" working group in which all four municipalities in the Lötschental are to be represented. Because: "A Lötschental without Blatten is unthinkable," said Bellwald on Thursday. The municipal council had conveyed to its population: "Our home is only here."