Carolina Wilga speaks out in person from hospital for the first time. Supplied/WESTERN AUSTRALIA POLICE/AAP Image/dpa

26-year-old German Carolina Wilga disappears after starting her journey in the remote outback of Western Australia. After almost two weeks, she is found alive - exhausted but grateful for her rescue.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Carolina Wilga disappeared after crashing her van in the Australian outback and was found twelve days later, dehydrated but alive.

She survived by drinking rainwater and seeking shelter in caves.

After her rescue, she thanked the helpful community and wants to continue her journey in Australia. Show more

Carolina Wilga has been living and working in Western Australia for two years. The 26-year-old German earned her money on various mining sites before moving to Fremantle on the Perth coast.

There she buys a Mitsubishi van and sets off in a north-easterly direction. According to the police, she planned to travel to remote regions as well as the east coast of Australia.

On June 29, just two days into her journey, she lost contact with friends and family. They then inform the police about Carolina's disappearance in the remote Wheatbelt region.

On Thursday, emergency services finally discover her van on a site in the Karroun Hill Reserve - but there is no trace of Carolina. What exactly happened?

Last message was sent to a friend

A friend of Carolina's tells ABC that she last saw her on the day she left Perth - June 28 - at Sundance Backpackers Hostel in Fremantle. Another friend also has contact with her twice that day. At 7 a.m., Carolina writes to her to say that she won't be bringing a book and a can of petrol over after all, as she has "a few things to do".

At around 4:28 p.m., surveillance cameras show Carolina pulling up at a gas station on Stirling Terrace in Toodyay. She stops at a petrol pump, gets out and fills up her car. She then goes into the store to pay. Ten minutes later, the friend receives another message: "I just couldn't wait any longer. Ugh. I was tired," says Carolina. She leaves the petrol station again at 16:41.

Car found abandoned

One day later - on June 29 - Carolina is recorded for the last time by a surveillance camera at a petrol station about 300 kilometers northeast of Perth at 12:10 pm. She is wearing ripped jeans, a cream-colored long-sleeved shirt and a matching scarf.

A friend calls the police when she gets no more answers from Carolina. For ten days, neither friends nor family members were able to contact the young woman. On July 7, the police finally inform the media about her disappearance.

On Thursday, the police find the abandoned car in the 26-year-old's wilderness in the Karroun Hill area, around 300 kilometers northeast of Perth. Apparently the van had mechanical problems. However, there is no trace of the young woman.

Rough outback region

"She probably left her car and got lost in this huge area," says police superintendent Jessica Securo to ABC Radio Perth. It is a largely impassable outback region. The outback in Western Australia is considered to be particularly wild, extremely hot and dangerous due to the low population density and harsh conditions.

"Although there are many paths there, you can easily get lost or lose your bearings if you don't know your way around," emphasizes Securo. The police therefore do not believe that Wilga could have been the victim of a crime.

Police investigator Katherine Venn speaks of a "comprehensive investigation" in which they are asking for the public's help. Carolina Wilga's mother Katja is also asking Australians for support: "If anyone knows anything, please contact the police," she writes on social media. The prospects are not good. It's winter in Australia. At night, temperatures sometimes drop below zero degrees.

Missing for 12 days

The 26-year-old has now been missing for 12 days. And then finally the relieving news: Carolina is found "safe and well", as the police announced on Friday afternoon.

Driver Tania Henley finds Carolina on a bush path. She tells ABC that Wilga is waving at the side of the road. "She is now on her way to hospital in Perth for medical attention," says police inspector Martin Glynn.

Police say she was drinking rainwater, water from puddles and sleeping in caves to survive. The 26-year-old was found dehydrated and exhausted and suffered minor injuries including sunburn, numerous insect bites and a foot injury, Western Australian police wrote on Facebook on Saturday morning (local time).

"She had a good night. She had a shower. We got her something to eat, which was a great relief for her," said Police Superintendent Jessica Securo. Carolina is also in "regular contact" with her family, who are relieved and grateful that the authorities in Western Australia are using "all resources" to find her daughter, Securo continues. The family currently has no plans to fly to Australia.

Journey not yet complete

On Monday, the young woman speaks out. She thanks "for the incredible support during my search", writes Carolina from the hospital. She didn't know where her place was in a culture on the other side of the world, but: "Now I feel part of it," she writes.

She is "deeply impressed by the courage, the willingness to help and the warmth with which I am treated here". Western Australia shows her what it really means to be part of a real community. "Humanity, solidarity and caring are important here - and that's what counts most in the end."

Above all, she would like to thank the police investigators, the investigators, the German consulate and the medical staff. "My deepest thanks also go to every single person who simply thought of me - and of course to my rescuer and my angel Tania!"

The 26-year-old also explains why she left her car, even though there was water, food and clothing there. "The answer is: I lose control of the car and roll down an embankment. I hit my head hard in the accident. As a result of the accident, I leave the car in a state of confusion and get lost. I'm just incredibly grateful that I survived."

Carolina doesn't want to leave Australia after this experience. "She hasn't made it to the east coast yet, so that's still on her to-do list," said police superintendent Jessica Securo.