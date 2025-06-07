Doris Büchel writes farewell letters for a living. zvg

Doris Büchel writes last letters for a living. For family and friends of people who will soon die. What is it like to be confronted with death every day?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Doris Büchel writes farewell letters with seriously ill and dying people as part of dignity-centered therapy.

Her aim is to strengthen their self-esteem and enable them to say goodbye with dignity.

The focus is on personal relationships and positive memories, which are recorded in the letters and provide comfort to relatives.

Büchel works closely with hospices and accompanies people of all ages, always taking their individual life stories into account. Show more

Doris Büchel's farewell letter should read: "I love and I am loved." This has already achieved a lot in life. The 54-year-old writes many farewell letters. For relatives of people who are about to die. This is her profession: dignity-centered therapy.

Dignity-centered therapy helps seriously ill or dying people to strengthen their self-esteem and dignity by reflecting on their life story and recording it in a document that remains as a memory. It is a researched method that is now used in many hospices and palliative care facilities.

The letters that Doris Büchel writes are as individual as the people themselves. "Many lines ultimately revolve around relationships with a few, but important people," she explains. This is also the unifying element that runs through the texts. "It's hardly about shedding old burdens, but about remembering, passing on life experiences or giving confidence for the future."

"Exactly what I had in mind"

But how do you become a farewell letter writer?

Büchel originally wrote biographies. Including one about an elderly lady. In the course of conversations, the woman revealed that she was suffering from nightmares - caused by a conflict with her brother. Büchel suggested writing him a letter as a peace offering and helped the woman to formulate her thoughts.

The reconciliation that followed touched Büchel deeply and gave her the idea of offering her writing skills to people in similar situations.

So Büchel told the Werdenberg Hospice about her idea. This drew her attention to dignity-centered therapy. "It was exactly what I had in mind," Büchel recalls. So she attended a basic course and built up relationships at the hospice. In the end, it took around a year from the idea to implementation.

Working with the hospice

For four years now, Büchel has been writing last letters for people who are facing imminent death. She visits them at the Werdenberg hospice, at home or on the palliative care ward in Altstätten. She has also been working with the Liechtenstein Hospice Movement since 2024. If someone is interested in the offer, they are referred to her directly by the institutions.

Doris Büchel works closely with various institutions zvg

Büchel has a permanent contact person in each hospice - a doctor or someone from the nursing staff. She is always in contact with them. She also checks who is eligible for the service and conducts initial discussions. Büchel is informed if there is interest.

When you think of a hospice, you think of old, terminally ill people. Only the latter is true: "The youngest woman I visited was in her early 20s, the oldest 80 years old. So the people I accompany are in very different age groups," says Büchel. She can't say much more about her patients. Confidentiality.

Always talking about the positive

However, Büchel still remembers her first patient well: "I always say that it should have been that way, that she was my first patient. She was very open and made it easy for me to get started."

"I knew I was well prepared in theory, but I didn't know whether I would be overcome with emotion. I didn't want to burst into tears," she continues. She went into the woman's room and Büchel sat down with her. "At that moment, I knew that this was the right place for me."

Although dignity-centered therapy is generally suitable for all people, it is primarily aimed at seriously ill people with a limited life expectancy. It is crucial that those affected can still think clearly and actively participate in the conversation, emphasizes Büchel.

The method can offer valuable support, especially for people who feel like a burden at the end of life. "During the conversation, we look back on fond memories together. This gives courage and shows that life was valuable. We always focus on the positive."

"This is where the magic happens"

Büchel meets each person three times. At the first meeting, she asks lots of questions. "There is a questionnaire and I follow it," she explains. Each question has a deeper reason. "First we look back, I ask questions like: At what moment did you feel particularly alive? Which moment do you like to think back to? What are you proud of?"

Then we define who will receive the letter. How you want to be remembered. What life has taught you. Büchel spends around an hour at the hospice. "That's usually enough," she explains.

Many relatives find comfort in the words of the deceased. zvg

At the second meeting, she reads out what she has written down. "It's special to have your own story read to you. It does something to you. This is where the magic happens," says Büchel. "You often then realize: my life wasn't boring at all. I have experienced some wonderful things. And that's what it's all about."

One last conversation

Many relatives find comfort in the words of the deceased. Büchel herself sees it as her task to give patients a dignified and loving farewell. "There is no one story. Every story is touching because you know that a life is coming to an end."

The letter is handed over at the third meeting. Afterwards, Büchel always takes time for a final conversation. "I know that when I say goodbye to someone, we won't see each other again. We both know that," says Büchel. "When I leave, I thank them for their trust. At the end, I wish them well when they are ready to go."

Are you afraid of death if you deal with it every day? "No," says Büchel. She can't call it fear, but she would be lying if she said she was relaxed about it. "After all, I want to live, not die."

In her book "Wie lang ist nie mehr", Doris Büchel writes about saying goodbye, self-discovery and the power of grasping life in the here and now.