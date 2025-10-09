1.35 p.m.

How every region should benefit

The ETH professor now shows a slide with selected examples per region that should be prioritized between 2025 and 2045.

In Greater Zurich, the focus is on closing the gap in the Oberland highway, the Zimmerberg Base Tunnel 2 and the fourth track at Stadelhofen station. In Central Switzerland, the Zurich-Zug-Lucerne rail axis is being strengthened with the Lucerne through station.

Selected example projects per region Léman et Alpes Occidentales: Expansion of the Lausanne-Genève axis for capacity and redundancy; focus on rail expansion.

Northwestern Switzerland: resumption of the Rhine tunnel, integral expansion of SBB West station, priority on streetcar expansion.

Capital region: Neuchâtel-La Chaux-de-Fonds and Grimseltunnel with spatial structural significance for regions.

Central Switzerland: Strengthening the Zurich-Zug-Lucerne+ rail axis; overall through station project prioritized.

Southern Switzerland: Two major freeway projects prioritized: Collegamento N2/N13 and N2 Lugano-Mendrisio.

Greater Zurich area: Gap closure on the Oberland freeway; Zimmerberg Base Tunnel 2 and fourth Stadelhofen track prioritized.

Lake Constance and Eastern Alps: resumption of Rosenberg Tunnel and double-track expansion of Walensee railroad line prioritized. Show more

In the west, the focus is on the Lausanne-Geneva railroad extension, and in the south on two major highway projects near Lugano and Mendrisio.

Other priorities are the Rhine tunnel and streetcar expansion in north-western Switzerland, the Grimsel and Neuchâtel tunnels in the capital region and the double-track expansion of the Walensee line and the Rosenberg tunnel in the east.