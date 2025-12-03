Patrick Chappatte is a cartoonist and lives in Geneva. blue News

The political cartoonist Patrick Chappatte has published the book "Censure en Amérique" together with his US colleague Ann Telnaes. The work is designed as a dialog between the two artists - and is intended as a warning against the creeping erosion of freedom of expression under President Trump.

Valérie Passello

No time? blue News summarizes for you Political cartoonists in the USA are coming under increasing pressure because the media are no longer publishing drawings for fear of repression.

Under President Trump, a climate of intimidation and self-censorship has spread in editorial offices and universities.

The new book "Censure en Amérique" shows how freedom of expression is eroding and why satire is becoming the yardstick of democracy. Show more

A cartoonist is someone who tends to work in private. Now you are publishing a book together. How did this encounter come about?

Patrick Chappatte: Ann Telnaes is one of the greats of American political caricature. I am delighted to be able to bring her closer to the French-speaking public with this book. It's true: We're usually each in our own corner - she in the US, me in Europe, in Geneva. That's part of the job, which is quite lonely. But we've known each other for a long time.

«Ann Telnaes has set an example with her resignation.» Patrick Chappatte Caricaturist

She was president of the Association of American Cartoonists for a while. She brought me onto the board back then. We share the same concern: we don't just want to defend our profession, but more broadly the freedom of expression.

In Geneva, there is our "Freedom Cartoonists" foundation, of which I am president. It pursues precisely this mission. Ann Telnaes is also on the board there. So we've been in close contact for a long time.

Sketch of the drawing that the "Washington Post" rejected and which prompted Ann Telnaes to resign. Zeichnung von Ann Telnaes, aus dem Buch «Censure en Amérique», erschienen im Verlag Les Arènes.

In January 2025, a key moment occurred: Ann Telnaes resigned after 17 years at the Washington Post - because of a rejected drawing.

Yes, that was a very incisive event. She resigned because of a sketch of a drawing that was not allowed to be published. That was a strong signal.

We supported her and invited her to Geneva. But with this step, she wanted to say one thing above all: you can no longer draw freely at the Washington Post. She came to Geneva in June 2025, and that's where the conversation began that we continue in the book.

What was this drawing about? Donald Trump, of course...

It was about Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos, and the connection between the two. You can see tech magnates Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, the owner of the Los Angeles Times, and Jeff Bezos handing bundles of money to an oversized Trump - recognizable by his belly and drooping tie. Jeff Bezos is not only the overpowering billionaire we know, but also the owner of the "Washington Post".

«We're not talking about just any newspaper here: it's the 'Washington Post' that uncovered the Watergate scandal.» Patrick Chappatte Caricaturist

The editorial team obviously thought: "Oh dear, we're attacking our own publisher." Fear set in and the drawing was left in the drawer as a precaution. They feared Jeff Bezos' reaction. In an America that really works, this drawing would have appeared. The owner - Bezos or someone else - might have hated it, but he wouldn't have intervened. And even if he had: It is precisely the job of the press to criticize the powerful.

Cartoon by Patrick Chappatte on the same subject. Patrick Chappatte, extrait du livre «Censure en Amérique», paru aux éditions Arènes.

What's more, the drawing simply depicted reality. At the time, the tech billionaires had lined up behind him at Trump's inauguration and donated millions. Ann Telnaes practically just described it.

She calls the fact that the editorial team was so afraid "obeying in advance" - anticipatory obedience. And we are talking, I repeat, about the "Washington Post": the newspaper that brought Watergate to light, that traditionally tells the truth to the powerful and investigates. This historical self-image was trampled underfoot. And Ann Telnaes gave up the job of a lifetime to do so - it was anything but an easy decision.

This form of anticipated censorship ties in with your own case at the New York Times. You were sacked there - because of a drawing that wasn't even yours.

Exactly. And these two stories are reflected in our dialog. In 2019, the New York Times decided to do away with all political cartoons. I was their in-house cartoonist at the time.

«This time we are dealing with a power determined to intimidate and get its way.» Patrick Chappatte Cartoonist

Then a cartoon appears, taken from the Portuguese press - about Netanyahu and Trump. It causes a scandal and is condemned as anti-Semitic. Ironically, I was in New York to accept an award on behalf of the New York Times when this cartoon appeared. There were protests outside the building.

The newspaper panicked and in the end came to the conclusion that the best way to deal with political cartoons was not to have any at all - to avoid having to manage controversy. So it cancels the format and my contract at the same time. That was in 2019.

Patrick Chappatte, extrait du livre «Censure en Amérique», paru aux éditions Arènes.

You talk about defending freedom of expression. What is the current situation - in the USA and worldwide?

We talked about the New York Times in 2019. Six years later, in 2025, we will see the fall of the Washington Post. Today is something else again. We are dealing with an administration - with Trump - that is very determined to intimidate and impose its will.

We see an American media landscape in which many editorial offices are adapting, an economy that is completely behind power, a climate of self-censorship - and open censorship within media corporations under direct political pressure. This is something we are used to seeing in countries that are not particularly democratic.

«The political cartoon is an indicator of the state of democracy.» Patrick Chappatte Cartoonist

If you look at the situation in the USA, it's extremely worrying for a country that likes to see itself as a land of freedom. And if we wanted to talk about the rest of the world - it would take us at least an hour. But we know: Political caricature, satire in general, is a gauge of the state of a democracy. If you want to know how a democracy is doing, take a look at how its cartoonists are doing.

"I am not to blame" Anne Telnaes, extrait du livre «Censure en Amérique», paru aux éditions Arènes.

With my foundation, we honor this work: we award cartoonists with an international prize that highlights their courage. Cartoonists from Kenya, Hong Kong and other countries have been honored. But now our next winner could well come from the USA - because freedom is under attack there.

Ann Telnaes lives in the USA. Does she take greater risks when drawing than you do? What threat does she face specifically?

Of course. Ann Telnaes - just like scientists, intellectuals, journalists and journalists. I recently spent three and a half weeks in the USA to meet those who are resisting. This resulted in a comic report in "Temps".

For example, there is Terry Moran, a journalist from ABC. He was sacked after conducting an interview in the Oval Office about Trump's first 100 days that displeased the president. He later published an unfortunate tweet - which then served as an excuse to get rid of him. These people risk their professional existence.

Ann Telnaes has already put her own career on the line with her resignation - or rather: left it behind. And there is still more to come. We are not even at the end of Trump's first year in office.

Trump's 100 first days. Patrick Chappatte, extrait du livre «Censure en Amérique», paru aux éditions Arènes.

After the murder of Charlie Kirk, it was clear - even from the Attorney General - that there is a willingness to take action against members of the opposition. She announced that those who spread "hate speech" - hate speech in the country - would be taken to task. This concerns freedom of speech and the First Amendment, which goes further in the USA than freedom of speech in many of our own democracies. That is simply terrifying.

«That's simply frightening.» Patrick Chappatte Cartoonist

We see that John Bolton, a former adviser to Trump, is under investigation. People close to Biden are also under investigation. Anything can happen. Ann Telnaes is very present, she gives a lot of talks. After her resignation from the Washington Post, she was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for the second time. She travels in and out of the USA. If the screw is tightened further, she can risk a lot. But she continues to draw - she has found a new platform.

You don't talk much about discouragement in the book. Do you have any - and how do you overcome it?

Ann Telnaes is much more affected than I am. She gets up every morning in a country that is changing - drastically. The institutions are under constant attack.

Patrick Chappatte, extrait du livre «Censure en Amérique», paru aux éditions Arènes

There is fear in the USA. It's something you hardly notice from the outside. Fear in the media, at universities: professors who no longer record their meetings, who no longer discuss sensitive matters by email, but say: "Let's meet in person." We're talking about the United States here! This fear is palpable - and it is depressing.

At the same time, we have met many young people who are organizing protests - "No King's Day" and other actions. Young people, just over 20, full of courage. They are demonstrating all over the country, they are afraid, but they are fighting it by taking action. That gives you strength. These people, Americans, are fighting every day. It's a struggle between despondency and the feeling that you still have to do something.

Anne Telnaes, extrait du livre «Censure en Amérique», paru aux éditions Arènes.

I asked Ann Telnaes if she was discouraged. Yes, she said - discouraged, disgusted. But at the same time, drawing is the best answer. Drawing has a liberating effect - it's good for the soul, for "digestion", if you like. And above all, it helps her readers. It is extremely important that she continues. In her drawings, she documents the derailment of power in the USA. This is a unique testimony - basically a piece of contemporary history.