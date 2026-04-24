Together, the rescue organizations pulled the man out of the steep terrain. REGA

A forestry worker suffered pelvic injuries in a work accident in the municipality of Villeneuve in the canton of Vaud on Thursday. The rescue proved to be particularly challenging: the man was lying in steep terrain directly under high-voltage power lines.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A forestry worker suffered pelvic injuries in a work accident in Villeneuve VD; high-voltage power lines above the steep slope made direct rescue by winch impossible.

A coordinated rescue chain involving the gendarmerie, Montreux Alpine Rescue, Riviera Ambulance and Rega made it possible to transport the victim safely to the CHUV.

The mission illustrates the importance of regular joint training between the various rescue organizations. Show more

The Rega helicopter from the Lausanne base was called to the scene of the accident in Villeneuve, where a forestry worker was lying in the steep terrain with pelvic injuries. The problem: high-voltage power lines directly above the accident site made it impossible to hoist the emergency flight physician down to the patient.

The crew had to improvise. The gendarmerie secured a nearby road where the helicopter could land. The emergency doctor, paramedics and medical equipment - including a vacuum mattress to stabilize the patient - were unloaded.

Rope system and ambulance as a link

At the scene of the accident, the Montreux Alpine Rescue Team of the Swiss Alpine Rescue Service (SAS) took over the rescue. The injured forestry worker was pulled out of the difficult-to-access terrain using a rope system. A Riviera ambulance then transported the man a short distance to the waiting helicopter. From there, the Rega crew flew the patient to the University Hospital CHUV in Lausanne, where he received medical treatment.

According to Rega, the mission underlines the importance of joint training between different rescue organizations. Forest accidents are often complex and require specific technical equipment as well as smooth coordination between the helicopter crew, Alpine Rescue, ambulance service and police. Rega crews regularly train for these scenarios together with their partner organizations.