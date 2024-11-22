Food is also delivered in wind and weather. KEYSTONE

In wintry temperatures and snowfall, ordering pizza sounds like a cozy solution. However, this can be a challenge for suppliers: here's how to prepare for it.

In the event of unacceptable conditions, delivery regions are temporarily closed and drivers can cancel their shifts without financial penalty.

Customers whose orders are affected will receive a full refund and a voucher as compensation. Show more

Order a pizza online and have it delivered to your home: Especially in this weather, that sounds like a very cozy solution. But it will be less pleasant for the delivery staff, who will have to fight their way through the snow on their bikes.

But how are they prepared for this? blue News asks Just Eat, one of the largest delivery platforms in Switzerland: "The safety of the riders has top priority," writes a spokesperson on request. A sophisticated storm protection system is designed to ensure both the protection of employees and the maintenance of the service

The weather data automatically triggers certain warning levels and employees act accordingly. In addition, the team is always in close contact with the drivers: Anyone who feels unwell or unsafe is allowed to end their shift.

Orders can be canceled

As soon as a situation is deemed unacceptable for the drivers, Just Eat closes the relevant region. This was also the case yesterday: "Yesterday, for example, we closed all regions where it was snowing," it continues.

It can also happen that orders are canceled. "In these cases, we refund our customers the full amount and give them a voucher for the inconvenience."

This has no impact on the drivers: "They are also paid for a planned shift that could not be carried out due to the weather."