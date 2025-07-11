The SoLa is getting more expensive: the cut in Y+S contributions is hitting the scout movement and children from low-income families in particular. Keystone (Archivbild)

Youth+Sport has to cut its contributions to sports clubs and scouts. The reason for this is the parliament's savings order. This will make scout camps significantly more expensive for parents. But resistance is forming in the National Council.

Scouts will therefore have less money available for their camps. This will lead to higher parental contributions that not everyone will be able to afford.

National Councillors from the SP, GP, Center, FDP and SVP are critical of the cuts and want to campaign for more budget for Y+S. Show more

Youth+Sport (Y+S) promotes sport and other leisure activities and is very successful in doing so. Never before have so many young people taken part in training, courses or camps as in 2024, namely 680,000 young people.

But there is a catch to this success: the Y+S budget is capped at CHF 115 million per year. The more children take part, the less funding there is per head. The program therefore recently announced that it will have to cut the contributions it pays out per child to the clubs by 20 percent in 2026.

Following the announcement, there was an outcry from the public and politicians from left to right.

Scout camps have to increase parental contributions

The traditional summer camps run by the Scouts, Blauring, Jungschar and Cevi are a good example of what the cuts mean for clubs and associations that rely on voluntary work.

Blick" asked the Pfadi Allschwil BL to submit the camp budget. The Y+S contributions account for 42 percent of the income - 14,000 francs out of total costs of 33,000 francs. The Scouts earned around 4,000 francs themselves with activities such as cake sales and appeals for donations. The remaining 15,000 is paid for by the parents of the participating children with their camp contributions. They pay CHF 220 for a child's two weeks. After the J+S cuts, they would have to increase this amount by 50 to 60 francs, the Allschwil scouts calculate.

The umbrella organization Pfadibewegung Schweiz presented a typical camp calculation to "CH-Media". In it, the Y+S contributions cover more than half of the costs. However, the parents' contribution is lower than that of Pfadi Allschwil BL, namely 160 francs for two weeks. The scout movement is expecting an increase in parental contributions of 40 to 80 francs per child.

Keeping parental contributions as low as possible is a credo of the Scouts so that families on low incomes can also send their children to camp. If they have two or even three children, this costs money. And even an increase that doesn't sound dramatic can go beyond their financial means.

Opposition to Y+S cuts from the SP to the SVP

Making savings at the expense of children and young people is a hard sell to voters. Members of parliament from the right to the left are now exposing themselves by announcing that they will vote for an increase in the federal contribution to Y+S in the budget debate in February 2026.

National Councillors Simon Stadler (center/UR), himself an Y+S leader, sports scientist Andrea Zryd (SP/BE), Gerhard Andrey (GP/JU) and Michael Götte (SVP/SG), also a trained Y+S leader and coach, expressed this view in "20 Minuten". Even Alex Farinelli (FDP/TI), who usually stands for iron-fisted budget discipline, thinks that something has to be done, because cutting back on children makes less sense.

A commentator on "20 Minuten"hints at what this could achieve: The slimming injection would cost the health insurance companies an additional CHF 300 million a year. If instead it were possible to prevent obesity thanks to sufficient sport in childhood and adolescence, an increase in the Y+S budget from the current CHF 115 million per year would perhaps be cost-neutral or would even relieve the federal treasury overall.

A petition signed by 140,000 people within two weeks also shows that Y+S enjoys a lot of credit. However, the reduction in contributions currently applies. If parliament does not allocate more money for 2026, scouts and many other associations will have to reduce or cut back their activities.