Sleepless nights, circulatory problems, increased aggression: How heat waves take a toll on the body, the mind, and even entire economies.

Schools in Italy are closed for weeks during the summer—not everyone is happy about it. (File photo)

7 Questions and Answers How Heat Can Paralyze the Body, the Brain, and Even the Economy

The heat has Switzerland firmly in its grip these days. For certain people in particular, the temperatures can have life-threatening consequences. Answers to how heat waves take a toll on the body, the mind, and even entire economies: Most Read

What happens in the body during extreme heat?

Heat puts the human body under extreme strain. This is because the body works hard to maintain a constant temperature of around 37 degrees, as this is when most cells, proteins, and the immune system function optimally. Such processes are disrupted by extreme fluctuations. If the human body temperature rises above 42 degrees or drops below 32 degrees, it can be fatal.

A rule of thumb is: It becomes dangerous when, under certain conditions, the body absorbs more heat than it can release. This is because body temperature then spirals out of control and rises rapidly. This threshold is highly individual and depends on age, health status, activity level, and acclimatization. At temperatures above 30 degrees, the bodies of many Central Europeans experience significantly more stress in cooling themselves down than at lower temperatures.

Which people are particularly at risk during heat waves?

The cardiovascular system is under significant strain in the heat. People with chronic pre-existing conditions in this area should therefore be especially careful. As we age, the regulation of body temperature slows down and there are fewer sweat glands—so the body’s own air conditioning system works less effectively.

Since older people also feel thirst less often, there is a risk that they will become dehydrated. According to the Malteser Aid Service, even a one to two percent deficiency in body water can lead to headaches, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and dizziness. Dehydration is also a risk for babies and toddlers, and their sweat production is lower.

What health consequences can extreme heat have?

When the body’s ability to sweat reaches its limits, heat builds up: Body temperature rises rapidly—often within 10 to 15 minutes—to over 40 degrees Celsius or higher. As a result, the brain swells, leading to headaches, altered consciousness, or loss of consciousness—a situation requiring emergency medical services.

Heat exhaustion, on the other hand, causes a drop in blood pressure. The result is reduced blood flow to the brain, which can lead to a feeling of weakness, nausea, dizziness, and even loss of consciousness. This, too, is a medical emergency.

According to the German Society of Neurology (DGN), heat also increases the risk of neurological diseases. A study by German neurologists published in the “European Heart Journal” concludes that the risk of stroke has risen significantly due to increasing nighttime heat.

Can heat really be life-threatening?

Yes. According to the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), 542 deaths in Switzerland in 2023 were attributed to heat. According to a federal report, heat poses the greatest health risk to the Swiss population. Urban areas are particularly affected, said Roland Hohmann from the BAFU’s Climate Division in Bern in early June.

If it remains hot for several days in a row without cooling off at night, mortality rates rise, according to the German Federal Environment Agency, and reach a consistently high level after about three to four days.

If temperatures do not drop below 20 degrees even at night, this is referred to as a tropical night. Because the body cannot sufficiently recover from the heat, sleep disturbances often result—and these, in turn, can have psychological and mental consequences.

How does heat affect mental health?

Heat can make people more aggressive—which in turn intensifies conflicts. A Japanese-South Korean study—published in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine—concludes that the risk of deaths from assaults increases by 1.4 percent for every degree the ambient temperature rises.

The number of aggressive incidents is rising, leading to more emergency admissions to acute psychiatric wards. According to the German Society for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Psychosomatics, and Neurology (DGPPN), the number of suicides is even increasing.

Sebastian Karl, a physician at the Central Institute for Mental Health in Mannheim, Germany, and co-author of a DGPPN position paper, emphasizes: “Many people have already experienced firsthand that they feel worse, sleep worse, or have trouble concentrating when it’s really hot: heat affects the psyche. As temperatures rise, so does the risk of mental illness—by 0.9 percent per degree Celsius.”

Does heat impair our mental performance?

Researchers from Germany and Denmark provide a vivid example of how the brain is impaired by heat in a study published in the journal “iScience”: They analyzed more than seven million speeches by politicians from eight countries and concluded that speakers used less complex language on hot days. While simpler language can also have positive effects for citizens, it is also an indicator of reduced mental activity, the authors write.

What are the economic impacts of extreme heat?

Economies also suffer from heat: The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has calculated the extent to which productivity declines due to heat waves. In a special report, it concludes: Ten additional days with temperatures above 35 degrees lead to a 0.3 percent decline in annual labor productivity. This effect is comparable to the productivity losses that would result from a five percent increase in energy prices. Longer heat waves, in particular, have enormous impacts.

The German Federal Environment Agency cites studies that estimate up to a 12 percent drop in productivity during periods of extreme heat in Central Europe due to more workplace accidents, reduced concentration, and associated errors.

If indoor temperatures in workspaces exceed the 26-degree threshold, employers are required to take measures under the Workplace Ordinance—and this becomes mandatory at 30 degrees.