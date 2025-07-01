Schools in Italy have been closed for weeks this summer - not everyone likes it. (archive picture) Luca Bruno/AP/dpa

Sleepless nights, circulatory problems, increased aggression: how heatwaves affect the body, the psyche and even entire economies.

The heat has Switzerland firmly in its grip these days. For certain people in particular, the temperatures can have life-threatening consequences. Answers to how heatwaves affect the body, psyche and even entire economies:

What happens in the body in extreme heat?

Heat means hard work for the human body. This is because the body strives to maintain a constant temperature of around 37 degrees, as this is when most cells, proteins and the immune system work optimally. Extreme fluctuations disrupt these processes. If the human body temperature rises above 42 degrees or falls below 32 degrees, it can be fatal.

A rule of thumb is that it becomes dangerous when the body absorbs more heat than it can release under certain conditions. This is because the body temperature then gets out of control and rises rapidly. This limit is very individual and depends on age, state of health, activity and habituation. At temperatures above 30 degrees, the bodies of many Central Europeans have much more stress to cool themselves down than at lower temperatures.

Which people are particularly at risk during heatwaves?

The cardiovascular system is under a lot of strain in hot weather. People with chronic pre-existing conditions in this area should therefore be particularly careful. With increasing age, the regulation of body temperature slows down and there are fewer sweat glands - the body's own air conditioning system therefore functions less effectively.

As older people also feel thirsty less often, there is a risk of dehydration. According to Malteser-Hilfsdienst, just one to two percent too little water in the body can lead to headaches, tiredness, concentration problems and dizziness. A lack of fluids is also a risk for babies and small children and reduces sweat production.

What health consequences can extreme heat have?

If the body's sweating capacity reaches its limits, heat build-up occurs: the body temperature rises quickly - often within 10 to 15 minutes - to over 40 degrees or more. As a result, the brain swells and headaches, changes in consciousness or unconsciousness occur - a case for the emergency services.

Heat exhaustion in turn leads to a drop in blood pressure. The result is reduced blood flow to the brain, which can lead to a feeling of weakness, nausea, dizziness and even unconsciousness. This is also an emergency.

According to the German Society of Neurology (DGN), heat also increases the risk of neurological diseases. A study by German neurologists published in the "European Heart Journal" concludes that the risk of stroke has increased significantly due to increasing night-time heat.

Can heat really be life-threatening?

Yes. According to the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), 542 deaths in Switzerland in 2023 could be attributed to heat. According to a report by the federal government, the greatest risk to the health of the Swiss is heat. Urban areas are particularly affected, said Roland Hohmann from the FOEN's Climate Division in Bern at the beginning of June.

According to the German Federal Environment Agency, if it stays hot for several days in a row without cooling down at night, the mortality rate rises and reaches a consistently high level after around three to four days.

If temperatures do not fall below 20 degrees at night either, these are referred to as tropical nights. Because the body cannot recover sufficiently from the heat, sleep disorders are often the result - and these in turn can have psychological and mental consequences.

How does heat affect the psyche?

Heat can make people more aggressive - which in turn intensifies conflicts. A Japanese-South Korean study - published in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine - concludes that the risk of death from assaults increases by 1.4 percent for every degree increase in ambient temperature.

The number of aggressive incidents is increasing, resulting in more emergency admissions to acute psychiatric wards. According to the German Society for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Psychosomatics and Neurology (DGPPN), the number of suicides is even increasing.

Sebastian Karl, a doctor at the Central Institute of Mental Health in the German city of Mannheim and co-author of a DGPPN position paper, emphasizes: "Many people have already experienced first-hand that they feel worse, that they sleep worse or that they can't concentrate as well when it's really hot: heat affects the psyche. When temperatures rise, the risk of mental illness also increases: by 0.9 percent per degree Celsius."

Does heat impair our mental performance?

Researchers from Germany and Denmark provide a clear example of how the brain is impaired by heat in a study published in the journal "iScience": they analyzed more than seven million speeches by politicians from eight countries and came to the conclusion that the speakers used less complex language on hot days. Although simpler language can also have positive effects for citizens, it is also an indicator of lower mental activity, the authors write.

What are the economic effects of extreme heat?

Economies also suffer from heat: the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has calculated the extent to which productivity decreases as a result of heatwaves. In a special report, it comes to the conclusion that ten additional days with temperatures above 35 degrees lead to a 0.3 percent drop in annual labor productivity. This effect is comparable to the loss of productivity if energy prices were to rise by five percent. Prolonged heatwaves in particular have an enormous impact.

The German Federal Environment Agency refers to studies that assume up to 12 percent less productivity during periods of high heat stress in Central Europe due to more accidents at work and less concentration and the associated errors.

If the indoor air temperature in workspaces exceeds the threshold of 26 degrees, the employer should take measures in accordance with the Workplace Ordinance - this becomes mandatory above 30 degrees.