The dream of owning a home remains unbroken for many people. (archive image) sda

The dream of owning their own home is driving many Swiss people to adopt risky financing strategies: More and more are drawing on their retirement savings. Experts warn of serious consequences in old age.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The proportion of homeowners using pension assets to buy property has risen sharply.

Pillar 3a and personal pension funds in particular are often plundered - repayments are rarely planned.

Experts warn that financing your own home can lead to long-term pension gaps and financial bottlenecks in old age. Show more

The dream of owning a house or a condominium remains unbroken in Switzerland - especially among young people. A recent study by Raiffeisen Switzerland and the ZHAW shows that 57% of those surveyed who do not own their own home would like to own their own home, and this figure rises to 74% among 18 to 30-year-olds. However, this dream is becoming a financial challenge for many.

This is because rising real estate prices mean that traditional savings are often no longer sufficient. As the study shows, 68% of homeowners had to draw on additional funds to finance their own home, such as money from their pension fund or pillar 3a. The so-called advance withdrawal of pension assets is increasingly in demand - with a clear upward trend.

Growing trend towards "all-in"

Before the year 2000, only 7% of homeowners used money from pillar 3a to buy property; between 2000 and 2010, this figure rose to 19%, and since 2011 it has risen to 33%. This trend is also evident in the second pillar: 27% of homeowners opted for early withdrawal and 7% for pledging their pension fund assets.

Robert Eberle, Head of Housing and Financing at Raiffeisen Switzerland, speaks of a growing trend towards "all-in financing": over a third of homeowners use practically all available funds, he tells us.

What is particularly explosive is that many hardly consider the long-term consequences. According to the survey, only 25% of those who have tapped into their second pillar plan to close the resulting gap at a later date. 47% have no repayment plans whatsoever - with potentially serious consequences.

Study urges caution

Not everyone is prepared to take this risk: 28% of those surveyed who would like to own their own home categorically rule out an early withdrawal for pension reasons. They fear losses in their retirement provision and instead opt for alternative options - if these are available at all.

The authors of the study urge caution. Not only dreams are needed, but also financial foresight: "Budget, optimize and invest in pension provision," is their appeal.