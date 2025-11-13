Julian and Luc want to know: Who earns the most in the blue Newsroom? And roughly how much is that? The research team doesn't let up, but the question proves to be a real tricky one.

Luc and Julian spend the Future Day at blue News. As junior reporters, they are investigating a question that interests everyone and yet nobody likes to talk about: Who earns the most in the newsroom?

Without hesitation, the fifth-grader and the secondary school student set off on their search - true to the old research adage "follow the money!".