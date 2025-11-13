  1. Residential Customers
Future day at blue News "How much do you earn?" - Children's reporters do research in the newsroom

Stefan Michel

13.11.2025

Julian and Luc want to know: Who earns the most in the blue Newsroom? And roughly how much is that? The research team doesn't let up, but the question proves to be a real tricky one.

13.11.2025, 15:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Who earns the most in the blue Newsroom?
  • Luc (13) and Julian (10) use the Future Day at blue News to investigate a question that no member of the editorial team has ever dared to ask.
Show more

Luc and Julian spend the Future Day at blue News. As junior reporters, they are investigating a question that interests everyone and yet nobody likes to talk about: Who earns the most in the newsroom?

Without hesitation, the fifth-grader and the secondary school student set off on their search - true to the old research adage "follow the money!".