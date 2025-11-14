The agreement in the US customs dispute is important for the Swiss economy, wrote Center President Philipp Matthias Bregy on X. sda

The customs deal with the USA has been met with cautious applause in Switzerland. Politicians and associations praise the agreement as important progress - but warn against euphoria and call for further steps.

Switzerland and the United States have reached an agreement in their months-long customs dispute. This was announced by US trade delegate Jamieson Greer and the Federal Council on Wednesday afternoon.

Both the FDP and the Center Party acknowledge the negotiating performance of Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin in Washington. However, they still consider the US tariff rate of 15 percent on Swiss goods to be high.

FDP parliamentary group leader and National Councillor Damien Cottier (NE) described the 15 percent tariff on imports from Switzerland agreed with the USA as "very high". However, he said on Friday that it was much better for small and medium-sized enterprises and jobs than the previous, "very problematic rate" of 39%.

The negotiations for even lower tariffs must continue, Cottier demanded in the short message service X, but sent a "bravo" to the Federal Council for the stage success. The result must now be analyzed.

Un taux de 15% reste très élevé mais est bien sûr beaucoup mieux que les très problématiques 39% pour nos PME, nos entreprises et nos emplois. Il faudra continuer de négocier pour abaisser encore ce taux. Mais bravo au CF pour ce succès d'étape qu'il faudra analyser en détail. https://t.co/G06A9885IF — Damien Cottier (@CottierDamien) November 14, 2025

Meanwhile, Philipp Matthias Bregy, National Councillor from Valais and President of the Center Party, also stated on X that the agreement in the US customs dispute was important for the Swiss economy and created legal certainty. It is "an interim success", as the price of the agreement will be decisive for a final assessment.

Die Einigung im Zollstreit ist wichtig für die Schweizer Wirtschaft, sie schafft Rechtssicherheit. Ein Zwischenerfolg! Entscheidend für die abschliessende Beurteiligung des Ergebnisses wird sein, was der "Preis" für diese Einigung sein wird. https://t.co/7gaoAwQvKF — Philipp Matthias Bregy ⚽️ (@pmbregy) November 14, 2025

The SVP is proud of its party member following the successful customs negotiations: "Well done, Federal Councillor Parmelin," it said in a statement on Friday afternoon. Economics Minister Guy Parmelin had "once again delivered".

The party also seized the opportunity to lash out at the EU: The so-called EU submission treaty was no solution. The deal with the USA had shown how Switzerland could act independently and in the interests of its economy. This is "Switzerland's formula for success: being economically open without being politically involved".

"Important, but not sufficient leverage"

The tech industry umbrella organization Swissmem sees the deal as fundamentally positive. The Federal Council's renegotiations with the US government have paid off, the association wrote in a press release on Friday. According to Swissmem, however, this only means a brief sigh of relief. After all, the all-clear cannot yet be given. Many factors continue to have a negative impact on the opportunities for the Swiss export industry.

The pressure on companies in the Swiss tech industry remains enormous after nine quarters of declining sales. The motto is therefore clear: "Politicians must resolutely improve the framework conditions for the workplace."

The Swissmechanic association, which specializes in MEM SMEs, also welcomes the deal. The reduction is "good news" for the MEM industries, said Nicola Tettamanti, President of Swissmechanic, to the news agency AWP. "For the first time, we are back on a level playing field in the US market with our European competitors."

Overall, however, the situation remains difficult. "The strong franc and high manufacturing costs remain," Tettamanti continued. In addition, the industry is suffering from fluctuating demand, high energy costs and tense global investment dynamics. "Swissmechanic therefore views the tariff reduction as an important but insufficient lever," the association continued.

Swiss trade very pleased

The Swiss Trade Association is very pleased about the customs deal with the USA. "The solution is an important signal for Switzerland as a trading center and provides much-needed planning security for the economy."

The agreement prevents further burdens for Swiss companies and secures the country's international competitiveness, the association wrote in a communiqué on Friday. "We are very pleased about the agreement. It is of great importance for the Swiss economy," explained Association Director Kaspar Engeli.

