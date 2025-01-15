Viola Amherd's resignation as Federal Councillor has triggered numerous reactions. The SVP calls for changes, her own party thanks her.

SVP wants to get the army back on track

Following the announced resignation of Defense Minister Viola Amherd, Zug SVP National Councillor Thomas Aeschi sees a need for action in national defence. The successor to the centrist Federal Councillor must bring the army back into shape.

Switzerland must return to perpetual armed and comprehensive neutrality, said Aeschi when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday. This had saved Switzerland from great misfortune over the last 200 years.

The SVP parliamentary group leader said that he personally held Amherd in high esteem. He had found her to be approachable and always willing to talk.

"Thank you to Federal Councillor Viola Amherd for her commitment to the federal government, despite political differences of opinion, which are normal. A life dedicated to the public cause deserves the utmost respect," wrote Nicolas Kolly (SVP/FR) on X.

Center party thanks Amherd

The Center Party has taken note of Federal Councillor Viola Amherd's decision to resign with regret. It thanked its Federal Councillor for her tireless commitment and great creative drive.

As President of the Swiss Confederation, Federal Councillor and Head of the Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS), Amherd has championed the interests of Switzerland and its population, the party writes. The Valais native's approachable nature and openness have always come to the fore.

As Minister of Defence, Amherd recognized early on the need to modernize and upgrade the army in order to meet the changing security requirements in Europe and strengthen Switzerland's defence capabilities. With the successful procurement of new fighter aircraft and air defense systems, she made a significant contribution to this.

She was also the first Swiss defense minister to increase the army's budget again after decades. Viola Amherd created a new State Secretariat for Security Policy (SEPOS) in her department. The highlight of her year as President of the Swiss Confederation was the successful organization and implementation of the conference on peace in Ukraine on the Bürgenstock.

FDP calls for a clear roadmap

The FDP is calling on the successor to Federal Councillor Viola Amherd to draw up a clear roadmap for the leadership of the Department of Defense. In view of the current geopolitical situation, the top priority is to rearm the Swiss army, according to a statement issued by the party on Wednesday.

The first duty of every defense minister is to protect his own country. In order to achieve this, the FDP is calling for the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) to refocus on its core tasks with its successor.

FDP party president Thierry Burkart also thanked Federal Councillor Amherd for her commitment to Switzerland. The centrist seat in the Federal Council will not be contested.

Green Liberals express their appreciation

The Swiss Green Liberals have expressed their appreciation following Viola Amherd's resignation announcement. She had achieved a lot, the party wrote on the short message service X on Wednesday.

The Green Liberals cited the procurement of the F-35 fighter jet and the strengthening of cyber security as examples of her achievements. "The GLP wishes her all the best for the future!" the party continued.

