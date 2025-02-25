He won't be in office much longer: army chief Thomas Süssli. Keystone

It was announced on Tuesday morning that the head of the army, Thomas Süssli, has handed in his resignation. Members of parliament are not surprised by the news.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Chief of the Armed Forces Thomas Süssli and Head of the FIS Christian Dussey resign from their posts.

Parliamentarians Gerhard Andrey (Greens) and Mauro Tuena (SVP) believe the time is right for a change of leadership. Show more

Members of the National Council's Security Policy Committee were not surprised by the resignations of army chief Thomas Süssli and intelligence service director Christian Dussey, which have not yet been confirmed. They also see the new appointments to the key posts as positive.

Gerhard Andrey (Greens/FR) said on Tuesday that it was "surprising, but not surprising". It was a difficult situation. The change of department had given "both gentlemen" the opportunity to resign.

It is not advantageous to make new appointments to so many positions. That is why we are facing major challenges, Andrey continued. The army had received a massive increase in funding from parliament. It therefore also needs capable people. As an optimist, he also sees this as an opportunity to move forward.

He was not surprised by this and it had been foreseeable, said Mauro Tuena (SVP/ZH). Süssli and Dussey were drawing the consequences of the past weeks, months and years. It was probably the right time for a fresh start when a new Federal Councillor arrived, as these were two key positions.