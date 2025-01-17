Davos is probably the safest place in the world next week. The WEF enters the next round. On Friday, the cantonal police of Graubünden and the army will provide information on the security arrangements for the entire week.

The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) starts in Davos on Monday. Heads of state, the business elite and prominent guests are coming from all over the world. This also requires a certain level of protection.

On Friday, Colonel Walter Schlegel, Commander of Kapo Graubünden (overall head of operations) and Divisional Officer Maurizio Dattrino, Commander of Territorial Division 3 (Army), will provide information on the security presence at the WEF.

According to a statement from the army, the members of the armed forces are responsible for maintaining air sovereignty, among other things. Armed fighter jets will be on permanent patrol for this purpose. Ground-based air defense is also intended to protect the security of the airspace. An expanded radar system is also deployed. These tasks are carried out in close cooperation with partners in Austria and Italy.

The airspace over Davos will be restricted within a radius of around 46 kilometers on Friday, 17 January from 10 am to 5 pm and from Monday, 20 January at 8 am until Saturday, 25 January at 5 pm.

The army is supporting the canton of Graubünden with the operation. Parliament has set a limit of 5,000 army personnel for the deployment until January 30. Responsibility for the deployment lies with the civilian authorities of the canton of Graubünden.