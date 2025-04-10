Basel SBB station will be a hive of activity during the ESC week. Imago

In the middle of a super event year, SBB is managing the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel - despite a short preparation time. More than a hundred extra trains are expected to cope with the masses of visitors.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2025, SBB is running over 1600 extra trains for 1400 events - twice as many as in an average year.

There will be 115 extra trains for the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel alone.

Shuttle trains, extended regular trains and night services are planned to transport around 250,000 visitors efficiently - despite the extremely short preparation time. Show more

2025 is a year of superlatives for SBB. 1400 events will result in more than 1600 extra trains. By comparison: in an average event year, SBB runs around 800 extra trains. In addition, there are four major events: the ESC, the Women's European Championships, the Swiss Gymnastics Festival and the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival.

The first major event will be the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel from May 13 to 17. "We are expecting around 250,000 visitors," said Florian Kurt, Head of Event Traffic at SBB, at a media briefing in Bern. This poses major challenges for the transport company: "We are planning 115 extra trains connecting Basel with the rest of Switzerland as part of the ESC." In addition to the extra trains, many regular trains will be extended with additional carriages or train compositions.

Specifically, shuttle trains will take visitors from St. Jakobshalle to Basel SBB every 7 minutes after the shows. From there, there are connections to the last services to Zurich, Bern, Lucerne and Lausanne (with connections to Geneva) as well as the last regional S-Bahn trains. During the ESC week, night trains will also run daily throughout the Basel region and streetcars and buses will also run at night in the city.

"There are prepared concepts for every station"

The late departure times are a challenge for the SBB Traffic Control Center (TCC). This is where train traffic is controlled and monitored 24 hours a day. If there are disruptions, the TCC reacts. "There are prepared concepts for every station," says Carlo Fasciati, Head of TCC Central. In principle, the ESC extra trains are treated like any other train, "but in the event of a breakdown, we can't simply switch to the next connection, as this may not run until the next morning," says Fasciati. In such cases, it is necessary to "get creative".

SBB's Traffic Control Center reacts when there are disruptions to train operations. blue News

Basel was only chosen as the venue at the end of August 2024. Normally, SBB takes two to three years to prepare for an event of this size. Now it is less than a year. "The ESC is breaking all records in terms of lead time for planning," says Florian Kurt.

It's unclear where the visitors will stay

In an interview with blue News, Kurt explains: "The ESC is also new for the city of Basel. It took a great deal of effort to obtain all the information needed to draw up a concept." To this end, SBB is in close contact with the City of Basel, SRG as the host broadcaster and the other transport companies.

Where the many visitors will ultimately travel to and whether they will use public transport at all is not known for certain. Especially as the last ESC in Switzerland took place in Lausanne in 1989 and there is a lack of experience. "Ticket sales provide us with valuable information," says Kurt. Ultimately, however, we work with estimates.

In Basel, the geographical proximity to Germany and France also brings with it uncertainties. According to Kurt, it is quite possible that many people will travel abroad again after attending the show and not stay in Switzerland.

"Our employees are hugely motivated"

Many extra trains also require a lot of staff. Numerous train drivers, customer attendants and customer service staff will have to work special shifts. The willingness to do this is great, emphasizes Kurt: "We have already noticed this at past events: the motivation of our employees at major events is enormous."

In the past, the ESC has often been politically heated due to geopolitical tensions. However, Kurt does not want to provide any detailed information on the security concept. The safety of public transport users is SBB's top priority. The concept will be adapted according to the situation and derived from the measures taken by the Basel cantonal police.