Those who bet on a “no” vote on the 10-million-franc initiative were able to cash in on restricted betting platforms. Image: Keystone

On the Polymarket betting platform, users made money on the failure of the 10-million-franc initiative. According to the platform, users bet over half a million francs on the outcome of the vote.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Over 200 people bet around half a million francs on the outcome of the 10-million-franc initiative —which failed at the ballot box—on the Polymarket platform, which is blocked in Switzerland.

The majority bet on a “no” and were able to pocket four-figure winnings in some cases, while a few “yes” bettors lost over 9,000 francs.

Legally, the bettors are operating in a gray area: Participation is not punishable despite the ban, but there is no legal protection against losses, and winnings could become a tax issue. Show more

The 10-million-franc initiative failed at the ballot box. While the result was widely expected by the vast majority of observers, a small group of over 200 people attempted to profit from the referendum online.

This is evident from a look at the dubious betting platform Polymarket. In Switzerland, it is on the blocklist of the Intercantonal Gaming Supervisory Authority (Gespa), and access is accordingly blocked. Those who managed to access it anyway using technical tricks could bet on a “yes” or “no” vote in the referendum, sometimes with substantial stakes.

Data from the betting platform shows that a total of around half a million francs was wagered on a “yes” or “no” vote. While the majority of speculators were on the right side and bet on a “no,” a small number hoped to make a lot of money on a “yes” with a small stake.

According to Polymarket users, the odds of a “yes” vote on the SVP initiative stood at 30 to 40 percent right up until the end. Anyone still hoping for a “yes” by Sunday lost a lot of money. blue News

Those who were lucky enough to bet on a “no” had reason to celebrate: User “DonaldinhoTrumpito” pocketed the largest reported profit of around 14,700 francs. “CloudCactus” made a profit of around 3,800 francs. Several other accounts recorded four-figure profits. Some SVP-aligned optimists, however, lost over 9,000 francs because they had hoped for a “yes” vote.

The comments following the result were correspondingly brief: “Thanks for the free $600,” wrote a user who had guessed “correctly.” Another commented that the profit had been the “easiest money of all time” for him.

Prediction markets can be abused

What sounds like a harmless game of probabilities is not without controversy. Because on such prediction markets, the rule is: whoever has enough capital can not only bet on events—they can theoretically influence them as well. Anyone with insider information has a structural advantage over the rest.

These risks were of little concern to the bettors. Before the vote, supporters of the initiative called for participation on Polymarket. Opponents mocked the “Yes-holders”—those who, despite clear poll results, hoped for a “Yes” vote and thus a higher payout—and openly spoke of “free money.” The fact that the Swiss electorate was serving as a profit machine for a foreign platform didn’t bother anyone in the comments section.

Legally, bettors are operating in a gray area: According to official statements, betting on Polymarket or the rival platform Kalshi despite a ban is not a criminal offense. However, those who lose enjoy no protection whatsoever. No Swiss court will declare itself competent to hear cases regarding lost bets on blocked platforms.

And anyone who rakes in larger winnings will likely have to grapple with another question sooner or later: how to explain a sudden increase in wealth to the tax authorities.

Video on the vote