The typical vests with patches on the back make members of the Hells Angels instantly recognizable. sda (Archivbild)

1200 police officers, dozens of searches and a ban on the association: in Germany, the pressure on the Hells Angels is escalating. In Switzerland, the group is less visible, but part of an environment in which organized crime as a whole is gaining presence.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, more than 50 properties have been searched and a Hells Angels chapter has been banned.

In Switzerland, fedpol has around 12 chapters with around 200 members - significantly fewer than in German hotspots.

Individual Swiss members are involved in serious offences, but it is difficult to prove the existence of an overall criminal organization.

Violence often arises in conflict with rivals such as the Bandidos. At the same time, organized crime in Switzerland as a whole is becoming more visible - especially in drug trafficking and money laundering. Show more

When around 1,200 police officers were deployed in North Rhine-Westphalia on Tuesday morning to search more than 50 properties in 28 cities, the German authorities were not concerned with symbolism. The Ministry of the Interior is talking about one of the largest operations against rocker crime in German history.

It was triggered by the banning of the "Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Leverkusen". Investigations are being conducted on suspicion of forming a criminal organization, among other things. At the same time, assets are being confiscated. This is aimed at the core area of organized crime: securing capital, property and the associated influence.

The large-scale raid shows how aggressively the state in Germany is now taking action against rocker groups. In Switzerland, the situation is different. The scene is smaller, the interventions less spectacular. However, authorities emphasize that organized crime as a whole is gaining in importance - and with it the environment in which rocker groups operate.

Switzerland is not new territory for the Hells Angels

The Hells Angels are not a new phenomenon in Switzerland. The Zurich chapter ("local group") was founded back in 1970 and is considered to be one of the first officially recognized Hells Angels chapters in Europe. Switzerland was thus an early part of the international expansion outside the USA.

Today, according to the Federal Office of Police (fedpol), several internationally organized motorcycle clubs are present in Switzerland, including the Hells Angels, the Bandidos and the Outlaws. The Hells Angels have around twelve branches with around 200 members. The Bandidos have around six chapters with around 50 members, while the Outlaws have around 40 members.

According to fedpol, the Hells Angels claim a superior position within the Swiss motorcycle scene. Anyone who disregards internal rules must expect reactions from those around them. However, rival groups such as the Bandidos or Outlaws do not subordinate themselves to this structure.

"Growing threat" in Switzerland

fedpol states that the potential danger posed by the Hells Angels is not comparable to that in certain German federal states. Nevertheless, at the end of 2025, the federal government adopted a national strategy to combat organized crime for the first time.

This is justified by a "growing threat" from international criminal networks that use legal structures and are increasingly professionalizing their activities.

Rocker groups are classified by Europol and other authorities as so-called "outlaw motorcycle gangs". Several of these groups are regularly the focus of international investigations, particularly in connection with drug trafficking, violence and property crimes. There are also repeated links to Switzerland, for example through money flows or personnel connections.

From "hangaround" to full member

The Hells Angels are clearly recognizable from the outside: motorcycles, cowls with patches on the back, skull and crossbones symbolism. These symbols stand for affiliation - and for rank within the club. Internally, the structure is strictly organized. There are clear hierarchies, fixed roles and internal rules. Anyone who wants to belong goes through a multi-stage admission process.

As a "hangaround", you initially move around the club without formally belonging to it. Only as a "prospect" are you considered a candidate - with much closer ties and concrete expectations. These include regular attendance at meetings, support for club activities and a willingness to abide by the internal rules.

Only those who pass this phase and gain the trust of the members are accepted as full members and receive the full patch. These indicate not only membership, but also status within the club. This path can take years and requires loyalty, reliability and adaptation to the club rules.

The scene is traditionally strongly male-dominated and characterized by segregation. Evidence of racist exclusion mechanisms comes mainly from the USA. There is no reliable evidence of formal rules of this kind in Switzerland.

A challenge for investigators

The main question for the authorities is therefore how such a structure can be defined under criminal law. Criminological studies show that such groups cannot simply be classified as classic crime syndicates.

Not every crime is centrally planned or organized. The decisive factor is rather the environment: networks, reputation and deterrence can contribute to making crimes easier to commit or appear to be secured.

This is a challenge for law enforcement. Even if individual members commit serious crimes, this does not automatically mean that the entire club can be legally defined as a criminal organization. To date, no member of such a group has been convicted of involvement in a criminal organization in Switzerland.

Rivalries with the potential for violence

The scene usually comes into the public eye when rivalries escalate. Several of these groups are at enmity with each other. Conflicts revolve around territorial claims and business interests.

In Switzerland, this is particularly evident in the relationship between Hells Angels and Bandidos. Tensions manifest themselves in demonstrations of power and direct confrontations such as damage to property, arson and violent crimes. In individual cases, there have also been attempted homicides with firearms.

There have recently been specific cases in Bern and Geneva. In 2022, an altercation in a restaurant ended in gunfire. At the beginning of 2026, the Geneva criminal court sentenced a Bandidos member to eight years in prison for attempted murder. A Hells Angels member was convicted of brawling and violating the Weapons Act.

Such incidents usually occur within the scene - but they take place in public spaces and can therefore also affect bystanders.