After the inferno in Crans-Montana VS, a crisis management team took charge. It bundles information, coordinates aid workers and provides structure in a state of emergency. How exactly does a crisis unit work - and when is it no longer needed?

Samuel Walder

After the deadly New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana VS, a crisis unit was immediately set up under the leadership of the canton of Valais to centrally coordinate rescue, care and communication.

The team brings together the authorities, emergency services, health services and hospitals and determines strategic decisions and the deployment of resources.

A crisis unit only remains active during the extraordinary situation and is gradually reduced as soon as the situation is under control. Show more

After the fire accident on New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana VS, various operations had to be carried out simultaneously. A crisis team was set up immediately to ensure that rescue, medical care and information were coordinated - this is a key management tool in the event of major incidents.

Switzerland has already introduced a crisis unit several times in the past. For example, during the corona crisis, the Blatten rockslide and also during the Second World War. However, it is important to know that not every crisis unit is the same. In the case of Crans-Montana, blue News clarifies the most important questions.

Why a crisis management team is necessary

According to the Federal Office for Civil Protection (FOCP), clear leadership and bundled decisions are needed in extraordinary situations. A crisis unit is deployed when the normal operations of the authorities and emergency services are no longer sufficient. The aim is to bundle information flows, set priorities and avoid duplication.

Who is involved in the case of Crans-Montana

A cantonal command team has been set up. This is made up of people from various departments in the canton of Valais, including representatives from the municipality of Crans-Montana, the Valais cantonal police, the fire department, the medical and rescue services, civil protection, as well as representatives from the health authorities and hospitals. The staff includes, for example, Beatrice Pilloud, Attorney General of the canton, Eric Bonvin, Director of the Hospital du Valais, Mathias Reynard, State Councillor and President of the State Council of the Canton of Valais, and others. Through media conferences, the staff addresses the population and the press to share new findings.

Who decides what

Strategic management lies with the canton. The cantonal command staff decides on the deployment of resources, possible evacuations and coordination between the organizations. The municipality and the emergency services implement these decisions operationally.

Coordination across cantonal borders

Rega is also involved in the case of Crans-Montana. Although Rega is not directly involved in the team, it is closely connected. According to the air rescue organization, medical transports are coordinated centrally during major incidents in order to relieve the burden on hospitals and distribute patients in a targeted manner. This national network is crucial in order to be able to react quickly.

How long does a crisis unit exist?

A crisis unit is only in place for as long as an extraordinary situation exists. According to the Federal Office for Civil Protection (FOCP), a crisis unit remains active as long as the incident management requires overall coordination and rapid decision-making processes.

In practice, this usually means: hours to a few days in the acute phase, in which rescue, security and the media play a central role. After that, a reduced management structure is usually introduced for follow-up work.

The canton of Valais states that a crisis unit is scaled back when there is no longer an acute danger, operations are back to normal and responsibilities have been handed over to specialist departments. The crisis unit is currently still in place. It remains to be seen how long the situation will require it.