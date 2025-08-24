Tourist numbers continue to rise in Switzerland too. Keystone (Archivbild)

Tourism in Switzerland continues to boom. Will this country soon be like Barcelona and Venice? Tourism experts, cantons and the federal government are making preparations.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tourism experts, cantons and the federal government are preparing for overtourism in Switzerland.

A "Tourism awareness toolbox" is currently being developed and is due to be published in spring 2026.

The toolbox is intended to provide practical assistance, for example on involving the population or dealing with criticism.

According to Jürg Schmid, President of Graubünden Tourism, Switzerland will also be affected by overtourism: "Overtourism will also come to us. It's only a matter of time." Show more

Switzerland is not yet in the same situation as Barcelona, Venice or Mallorca. Nevertheless, certain regions in this country are also suffering from high tourist numbers, which are likely to increase even further in the coming years.

The Swiss tourism industry is now preparing for this, as reported by the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper. 13 tourism regions, Switzerland Tourism and the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts are working on a "Tourism Sensitization Toolbox", which is due to be published in spring 2026.

The aim is to achieve a harmonious coexistence between the population and tourism, as Martin Nydegger, Managing Director of Switzerland Tourism, told the newspaper.

"Overtourism will also come to us"

The toolbox is intended to offer practical assistance, for example on involving the local population or dealing with criticism. According to Jürg Schmid, President of Graubünden Tourism, there are essentially only three regions that are affected by overtourism: the Jungfrau region with Interlaken and Grindelwald, Lucerne-Titlis and Zermatt.

However, he emphasized: "Overtourism will also come to us. It's only a matter of time." According to the report, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) is also working on a new tourism strategy, which the Federal Council is expected to decide on next summer.