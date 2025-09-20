This weekend, the sun will heat Switzerland up to 30 degrees. The cold snap will follow on Sunday. blue News wants to know: How are people making the most of the last warm days - or do they prefer to stay at home?

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Basel cracks the 30-degree mark at the weekend before the summer feeling disappears.

From Sunday, there is a threat of cool 18 to 20 degrees and heavy showers.

blue News asks: What are people doing on what is likely to be the last weekend of summer? Show more

Are you looking forward to this weekend? It's going to be summery again and temperatures will reach up to 30 degrees in Basel, for example.

From Sunday onwards, the cold snap will set in and temperatures will drop by 10 to 14 degrees to 18 to 20 degrees, accompanied by heavy rain showers.

blue News wanted to know what the Swiss had planned for this warm, sunny weekend and whether they were consciously enjoying the warmth - or not.

Some like the summer and will probably be mourning it from next week. Others are fed up and are already looking forward to the first days of fall. You can find the whole video about the summer weekend above.

