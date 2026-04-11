The SVP uses this poster to campaign for a Yes vote. KEYSTONE

Switzerland is growing - and the SVP wants to put a stop to it: A maximum of ten million people by 2050, the initiative demands. Critics warn that a Yes vote could break the bilateral agreement with the EU.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SVP wants a popular initiative to stipulate that Switzerland should not have more than ten million inhabitants before 2050.

If the limit is exceeded, the federal government would have to terminate the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons with the EU if necessary - with far-reaching consequences for the bilateral agreements.

Proponents warn of urban sprawl, rising rents and overloaded infrastructure.

Opponents speak of a "chaos initiative" that would jeopardize jobs, pensions and the bilateral path.

On June 14, 2026, Switzerland will vote on the SVP initiative. Show more

What are we voting on in the SVP's "No 10 million Switzerland" initiative?

The popular initiative "No 10 million Switzerland (sustainability initiative)" calls for Switzerland's permanent resident population not to exceed ten million people before 2050.

The initiative is detailed and contains a step-by-step mechanism:

From 9.5 million inhabitants*: The federal government and cantons would have to take initial measures - particularly in the area of asylum and family reunification. In addition, the Federal Council would have to attempt to renegotiate international agreements such as the free movement of persons with the EU or invoke safeguard clauses.

If the 10 million limit is exceeded before 2050 : The Federal Council and Parliament would have to take "all measures at their disposal" to comply with the limit. This explicitly includes Switzerland terminating international agreements that promote population growth.

Two years after the limit is exceeded: If it is not possible to limit immigration, Switzerland would have to terminate the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons with the EU according to the text of the initiative - even if this would result in the automatic termination of the remaining Bilateral Agreements I. Show more

Eidgenössische Volksinitiative «Keine 10-Millionen-Schweiz! (Nachhaltigkeitsinitiative)» Die Bundesverfassung1 wird wie folgt geändert: Art. 73a Nachhaltige Bevölkerungsentwicklung 1 Die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz darf zehn Millionen Menschen vor dem Jahr 2050 nicht überschreiten. Ab 2050 kann der Bundesrat den Grenzwert jährlich durch Verordnung um den Geburtenüberschuss anpassen. Der Bund stellt sicher, dass der Grenzwert eingehalten wird. 2 Bund und Kantone treffen im Rahmen ihrer Zuständigkeiten Massnahmen für eine nachhaltige Bevölkerungsentwicklung, insbesondere zum Schutz der Umwelt und im Interesse der dauerhaften Erhaltung der natürlichen Lebensgrundlagen, der Leistungsfähigkeit der Infrastrukturen, der Gesundheitsversorgung und der schweizerischen Sozialversicherungen. 3 Die ständige Wohnbevölkerung umfasst alle schweizerischen Staatsangehörigen mit einem Hauptwohnsitz in der Schweiz sowie alle ausländischen Staatsangehörigen mit einem Aufenthaltstitel für mindestens zwölf Monate oder mit einer Aufenthaltsdauer in der Schweiz von mindestens zwölf Monaten. Art. 197 Ziff. 152 Übergangsbestimmungen zu Art. 73a 1 Überschreitet die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz vor dem Jahr 2050 neuneinhalb Millionen Menschen, so treffen der Bundesrat und die Bundesversammlung im Rahmen ihrer Zuständigkeiten Massnahmen im Hinblick auf die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1, insbesondere im Asylbereich und beim Familiennachzug. Der Bundesrat unterbreitet der Bundesversammlung einen entsprechenden Gesetzesentwurf. Ab dem Zeitpunkt der Überschreitung erhalten vorläufig Aufgenommene keine Aufenthalts- oder Niederlassungsbewilligung, kein Schweizer Bürgerrecht und kein anderweitiges Bleiberecht. Vorbehalten sind die zwingenden Bestimmungen des Völkerrechts. Der Bundesrat strebt ausserdem im Hinblick auf die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 die Neuverhandlung bevölkerungswachstumstreibender internationaler Übereinkommen, seien sie rechtsverbindlich oder nicht, oder die Aushandlung von Ausnahme- oder Schutzklauseln an. Sehen Übereinkommen solche Klauseln vor, so ruft der Bundesrat sie an. 2 Überschreitet die ständige Wohnbevölkerung der Schweiz den Grenzwert gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1, so treffen der Bundesrat und die Bundesversammlung alle ihnen zur Verfügung stehenden Massnahmen zur Einhaltung des Grenzwertes. Absatz 1 gilt entsprechend. Jedoch sind internationale Übereinkommen im Sinn von Absatz 1 auf den nächstmöglichen Termin zu kündigen, insbesondere der Globale Pakt vom 19. Dezember 2018 für eine sichere, geordnete und reguläre Migration (UNO-Migrationspakt), falls die Schweiz diesen unterzeichnet hat. Ist der Grenzwert gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 nach Ablauf von zwei Jahren seit seiner erstmaligen Überschreitung noch nicht wieder eingehalten und konnten bis dahin keine Ausnahme- oder Schutzklauseln ausgehandelt oder angerufen werden, mit denen die Einhaltung des Grenzwertes gemäss Artikel 73a Absatz 1 erreicht wird, so ist auch das Abkommen vom 21. Juni 19993 zwischen der Schweizerischen Eidgenossenschaft einerseits und der Europäischen Gemeinschaft und ihren Mitgliedstaaten andererseits über die Freizügigkeit (Personenfreizügigkeitsabkommen) auf den nächstmöglichen Termin zu kündigen. 3 Der Bundesrat erlässt die Ausführungsbestimmungen in Form einer Verordnung innerhalb eines Jahres nach Annahme von Artikel 73a durch Volk und Stände. Die Verordnung gilt bis zum Inkrafttreten der von der Bundesversammlung erlassenen Ausführungsbestimmungen. Ich möchte es genauer wissen

What is the background?

The initiative is the SVP's third attempt to restrict immigration by amending the constitution.

Back in 2014, the party narrowly prevailed with the mass immigration initiative (50.3% in favor). This demanded annual maximum numbers and quotas for residence permits. However, the Federal Council and parliament only implemented them to a limited extent so as not to jeopardize the bilateral path with the EU. This resulted in the so-called "priority for Swiss nationals light", which obliges companies to advertise job vacancies in Switzerland first.

The SVP responded with the Limitation Initiative, which was clearly defeated in 2020 (61.7% no). It explicitly called for an end to the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons.

The party is now making a new attempt with the "10 million initiative" - this time with the argument of protecting prosperity, the environment and quality of life. Critics see this as another attempt to indirectly call into question the free movement of persons.

What are the arguments for a Yes vote?

The SVP criticizes what it sees as "uncontrolled immigration" - as with previous initiatives.

The strong population growth leads to congested roads and railroads, rising rents and increasing urban sprawl, argue the initiators. Capacities in the healthcare system and social services are also reaching their limits.

The party links the issue to the protection of the homeland: "Switzerland, our fatherland, our dear homeland, is bursting at the seams," said co-initiator Thomas Matter. Only a numerical limit could ensure sustainable growth.

According to the SVP, around 40,000 skilled workers could come to Switzerland every year even if the initiative is voted in favor - provided that restrictions are placed on asylum and family reunification. The SVP emphasizes that the initiative is not intended to stop immigration, but to control it.

What are the arguments for a No vote?

The broad No camp - from the Federal Council to centrist parties and trade unions - warns of a "chaos initiative".

If Switzerland were to terminate the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons, the rest of the Bilateral Agreements I would automatically cease to apply due to the guillotine clause. Central agreements on transport, trade, agriculture and public procurement would be affected. Cooperation on Schengen and Dublin could also come under political pressure.

Opponents speak of a chaos initiative. KEYSTONE

Opponents fear serious economic and social consequences: Without immigration, the ageing of society would worsen, which would further exacerbate the labor shortage. Sectors such as care, construction, tourism and gastronomy are particularly dependent on foreign workers. According to calculations by the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions, there is a risk of pension losses of over CHF 2,000 per year and higher health insurance premiums of around CHF 250 on average due to the lack of younger contributors.