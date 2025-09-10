The first fire in a series had the most devastating consequences: Five houses were massively damaged in Elgg ZH on March 16, 2024. A 45-year-old woman stood trial on Wednesday as the alleged perpetrator. (archive image) Keystone

The arsonist from Elgg ZH tearfully regretted her actions at the Winterthur district court. Her defense lawyer demanded an outpatient measure at the Winterthur district court.

Her words could hardly express how sorry she is for everything. "Nothing can make up for the losses and traumas," the woman said on Wednesday before the Winterthur District Court. She could no longer explain her perception at the time. She should have sought help, but was too ashamed.

The 45-year-old is accused of being responsible for a series of fires in Elgg ZH. She acted after consuming alcohol and antidepressants.

The fires were allegedly triggered by the death of the woman's cat two days before the first arson. According to the indictment, a voice told her that her beloved cat would return if she started the fires. She set fire to houses, barns and a neighbor's car.

The series of fires began on March 16, 2024 and ended on July 2 of the same year. The first fire caused property damage of CHF 2.3 million, five houses were damaged and 40 people had to be evacuated in the middle of the night. The accused allegedly kicked out the fire with her feet and ran away. However, according to the indictment, the fire smouldered slightly and grew into a major blaze.

Inpatient or outpatient?

The public prosecutor's office demanded an unconditional prison sentence of three years for the series of fires, but this is to be postponed in favor of inpatient treatment. The 45-year-old had ignored any consequences of her actions and the victims had done nothing to her. Her remorse and her confession after her arrest were credited. The defense lawyer accepted the demanded three years.

However, the defense lawyer demanded that an outpatient measure be implemented while the prison sentence is being served. Several clinics had been approached, but none had the space or structures for her client's condition. The less drastic outpatient measure would be more effective, and the "safety of the general public" would also be better guaranteed.

The public prosecutor wants the woman to remain in an inpatient facility. There is no reason why she should not receive inpatient treatment, the prosecutor explained. The risk of recidivism for further offenses is considered high. The accused has several serious mental disorders, but these are treatable. An inpatient measure in a closed clinic will be imposed for up to five years, but can be extended.

The court plans to open the verdict at 4.30 pm.