Jonas Lauwiner, here in Oberburg in the canton of Bern, calls himself the "King of Switzerland". Bild: Keystone/Gaetan Bally

He calls himself the "King of Switzerland" and appropriates ownerless properties throughout the country. Does Jonas Lauwiner have similar plans in the Jura? In any case, the canton wants to take preventive action and change a law.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The canton of Jura is planning to amend the law to give municipalities the right of first refusal for abandoned properties.

Jonas Lauwiner from Bern, the self-proclaimed "King of Switzerland", has been looking for ownerless plots of land for years in order to acquire them.

He already owns over 100,000 square meters throughout the country. Show more

Jonas Lauwiner from Bern has been acquiring ownerless properties for years and already owns over 100,000 square meters throughout the country. The self-proclaimed "King of Switzerland" is at loggerheads with the land registry in Neuchâtel, and there are also problems in Lucerne.

As reported by RTS, the canton of Jura now wants to take preventative action to stop the simple appropriation of land. Following the example of the cantons of Valais and Vaud, an amendment to the law should give the municipalities priority when purchasing land that does not belong to anyone.

Lauwiner searches specifically for ownerless properties

According to the report, there are fewer than ten ownerless plots of land in the canton of Jura, a total of several thousand square meters. There is apparently interest in this.

According to a written request from parliament, two people have already contacted the land registry to obtain information about the plots. The identity of the interested parties is unknown and the government has not yet taken any action.

Jonas Lauwiner uses a simple trick in his approach: he specifically searches for ownerless plots of land, which are usually easy to acquire. All it takes is a simple registration with the land registry. All you then have to pay are the official processing fees, usually amounting to a few hundred francs.