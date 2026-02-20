The Social Security and Health Committee of the Council of States presents a compromise proposal for financing the 13th AHV pension (archive image). KEYSTONE

How the 13th AHV pension will be financed remains an open question. The responsible Council of States committee is now presenting a compromise proposal. One thing is certain, however: The first 13th installments will be paid out in December.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 13th AHV pension will be paid out from December and will cost four to five billion francs a year, which is why politicians have been wrestling with the financing for two years.

The Council of States Committee is now proposing a more moderate mixed solution with 0.3 percentage points higher salary contributions and 0.4 percentage points more VAT, boosted by good fund results.

At the same time, it wants to secure minimum reserves of 100 percent of an annual expenditure and trigger automatic stabilization mechanisms if the level falls below this. Show more

The 13th AHV pension will be paid to all pensioners for the first time in December. Four to five billion francs are required annually for this. Politicians have been looking for solutions for almost two years.

At the beginning of the week, Manuel Leuthold, Chairman of the Compenswiss Board of Directors, warned against taking too long. The more the additional financing is delayed, the more expensive it will become. If the AHV equalization fund's cushion shrinks, the return on investment will also decrease.

Different concepts

The Federal Council would like to increase VAT by 0.7 percentage points to plug the gap. The National Council agreed to this, but wants to limit the increase until the end of 2030.

The Council of States, on the other hand, has so far proposed a mixed solution to finance the pension supplement: with higher VAT and higher salary contributions. At the same time, it also wanted to abolish or increase the AHV pension fund for married couples.

In the spring session in March, it will now be the turn of the Council of States again. Its preliminary committee has now tabled a slimmed-down financing plan, as the parliamentary services announced on Friday.

Less substantial increase

The new proposal still provides for a mixed solution. The Social Affairs and Health Committee of the Council of States (SGK-S) therefore wants to continue with additional salary percentages in addition to a VAT increase.

However, thanks to the recent good results of the AHV equalization fund over the past two financial years, the increases should be more moderate. Specifically, the SGK-S plans to increase salary contributions by 0.3 percentage points instead of 0.4 percentage points and VAT by 0.4 percentage points instead of 0.5 percentage points. According to the press release, this decision was made by 8 votes to 4 with one abstention.

In addition, the Council of States committee is now proposing that the financing of any abolition or increase in the pension cap for married couples be regulated separately. This should be done as part of the bill to adjust survivors' pensions, which the National Council has developed into an indirect counter-proposal to the Mitte initiative.

Intervention in the event of a low fund level

The Council of States committee is also moving towards the National Council on another point. Accordingly, the reserves of the AHV compensation fund should not be allowed to fall below one hundred percent of an annual expenditure. The SGK-S is now proposing that the corresponding legal provision be retained. The Council of States had decided to reduce this target value to eighty percent after the first discussion of the bill.

However, the Commission wants to retain the intervention mechanism. According to this, the Federal Council would have to submit stabilization measures to Parliament quickly if the fund permanently falls below the one hundred percent mark. If the fund falls below eighty percent of an annual expenditure, the Federal Council would automatically have to implement a further increase in salary contributions of up to 0.3 percentage points.

The majority of the SGK-S describes its proposal as a "compromise for rapid and sustainable financing". In their view, only a combined solution would guarantee balanced and solidary financing. The temporary VAT increase proposed by the National Council, on the other hand, offers no long-term prospects and would only postpone the need for funding, according to the press release.