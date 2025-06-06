The Euromillions lottery is offered in twelve European countries. (archive picture) sda

Winning the Euromillions is a dream for many. This overview shows you how it could work.

Lea Oetiker

Euromillions has been throwing its numbers since 2004 - some more often than others. This overview shows which numbers turn out to be perennial favorites, which have been a long time coming and in which Swiss cantons there are particularly frequent winners:

These numbers have been drawn most frequently so far

A total of 1846 Euromillions draws have been analyzed since 2004 - with clear favorites among the main numbers. At the top of the list is 23, which has been drawn 210 times, followed by 44 (207 times), 19 (206 times) and 21, 42 and 50, which have each appeared 204 times. The numbers 29, 10, 17 and 37 are also among the most frequent.

The frequency can change with each subsequent draw. However, 23, 44, 19, 21, 42 and 50 are the frontrunners over a long period of time.

The statistics for the star numbers differ, as the number of possible stars has increased over the years. From 9 to 11, and later to 12, the most frequent star numbers vary depending on the period.

However, if you look at the star numbers from 1 to 9, the star number 3 (369 times) has been drawn most frequently to date.

These numbers have been drawn the least frequently so far

Since the start of Euromillions, the numbers 28 (drawn 26 times), 48 (29 times), 27 (30 times), 10 and 34 (31 times each) are among the least frequently drawn main numbers.

This also applies to the star numbers: The evaluation is complicated that these were extended several times. Star 10 and 11 were only added in May 2011, and Star 12 was only added in September 2016. These later-introduced star numbers were therefore drawn the least frequently, as they took part in fewer draws.

However, if you look at the star numbers from 1 to 9, star number 4 (297 times) was drawn the least frequently.

These numbers have not been drawn for a long time

And then there are numbers that have not been drawn for a long time. They are also known as "overdue" numbers.

According to statistics from May 2025, the number 12 has been waiting to be drawn again for 129 days (last drawn on January 10, 2025). The numbers 26 and 40 have also not been drawn for 90 days (February 18, 2025), 11 for 87 days (February 21, 2025) and 16 for 80 days (February 28, 2025). The numbers 7 and 3 were last drawn 41 and 31 days ago respectively.

Many players bet on numbers that have not been drawn for a long time - in the hope that it will be their "turn". Statistically speaking, however, every number has exactly the same chance of being drawn in every draw.

A particularly high number of people have won the jackpot in these cantons

There is no official, complete list of which Swiss canton or city most Euromillions winners come from. However, media reports and individual cases show that particularly large prizes have been won in Aargau and Valais.

For example, one of the big winners comes from the canton of Aargau, and large jackpots have also been won several times in Valais.

According to tax experts, many winners often move to low-tax cantons such as Zug, Obwalden or Nidwalden after a big win in order to benefit from lower taxes. However, there are no official statistics on regional distribution.

You have better chances on this day of the week

Statistically speaking, the day of the week makes no difference, but an analysis shows: Most jackpots were hit on Fridays because more people play on this day.

A simulation in which winnings were randomly distributed over the days of a month shows that The 17th day has a win just as often as all other days. If there are fewer wins on a particular day, this is pure coincidence and not statistically significant.

How many people from Switzerland have won so far?

So far, 26 people from Switzerland have won the Euromillions jackpot. That corresponds to around 4.4 percent of all winnings. It is not known whether more women or men have won.

Olivia K. from the canton of Aargau won the biggest Swiss Euromillions jackpot to date in October 2018, amounting to around 184 million francs.

Unlike in other countries, winnings in Switzerland are paid out directly in Swiss francs, based on the current exchange rate