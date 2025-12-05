The treaty package negotiated with the EU has been well received by the majority in the consultation process. However, the Federal Council wants to clarify several outstanding issues by March. Talks are underway with the social partners on a possible compromise solution for wage protection.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis informs the public about the consultation on the EU treaty package.

A central point of contention remains wage protection, in particular the improved protection for elected employee representatives, which is rejected by the conservative side.

The Federal Council considers this protection to be essential and is counting on further talks with the social partners to work out a compromise. Show more

The national government took note of the results of the consultation on Friday. It intends to amend several points with regard to the domestic implementation of the agreements, according to the statement. The dispatch is to be finalized in the next three months. After that, the ball will be in Parliament's court.

One of the sticking points continues to be wage protection. A conservative majority rejects the improved protection for elected employee representatives demanded by the trade unions in particular.

However, the Federal Council considers the measure to be indispensable in order to keep the wage protection package in balance, according to the press release. Discussions with the social partners on a possible compromise solution are therefore to be continued.